1st BGYO FanCon set on January 29 on KTX.PH

All eyes are on new P-Pop boy group BGYO as they make a big splash at their grand launch on January 29 (Friday) on KTX.PH.

Dubbed as “Be The Light: THE BGYO Launch,” the online event will be packed with treats for fans as it features the five boys in an exciting performance, never-before-seen videos of their journey, as well as the debut of the music video of their first single, “The Light.”

The launch will also serve as the group’s very first fan conference, which will offer fans the chance to interact with their idols and join in fun games. Priced at P499 for those who want to be a part of the virtual audience and P299 for the general audience, tickets to this highly anticipated event are now up for grabs on KTX.PH.

Formerly known as the SHA Boys, BGYO is composed of Gelo, Akira, JL, Mikki, and Nate. They are graduates of the Star Hunt Academy, which prepares and trains talents who are groomed for international stardom.

The group’s television performances via “It’s Showtime” has been viewed over two million times. They have also appeared in “ASAP Natin ‘To,” ABS-CBN’s “Ikaw ang Liwanag at Ligaya” Christmas special as well as the KTX: Ang Babait Ninyo Christmas Special pre-show, and the PBB Connect Opening Night.

BGYO is among the latest additions to the roster of Star Magic talents, along with their sister group BINI, who also trained under Star Hunt Academy for two years. They were also welcomed last year to the Star Music family.

