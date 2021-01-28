2 public schools bag Youth Health Patrol Awards

The Philippines is the 10th country in the world and the 1st in Southeast Asia to launch Kids and Diabetes in Schools (KiDS). Co-created by Sanofi and the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) and other partners, the program aims to raise awareness about diabetes management to schools and to educate and better promote healthy lifestyles among Filipino students. The program is operating in primary educational institutions across countries such as Argentina, Brazil, Egypt, Hungary, India, Japan, Pakistan, Poland and the United Arab Emirates.

In the Philippines, over 500 schools, 3000 teachers and 2000 students participated in the KiDS webinars on student health under quarantine. The sessions were conducted by medical experts — endocrinologist, Dr. Lizette Lopez and diabetologist, Dr. Myrissa Alip who expressed the need for a diabetes management and prevention guide for school children.

I learned so much about chronic diseases during the execution of our campaign — from the symptoms, to how to control or prevent its development,” said one of the student representatives of Bagong Silang Elementary School as part of their video presentation. “It also gave me the self-confidence in reaching out and educating my peers”.

We just want to thank everyone who has helped us in executing our purpose-driven campaign,” said the Aplaya National High School’s student representative. “Thank you to my fellow annexian classmates, and especially to Sanofi Philippines for giving us the opportunity. We promise to continue our work as Youth Health Patrollers of ANHS Annex.

In the KiDS sessions, the students were encouraged to join Youth Health Patrol, a youth-driven social media campaign facilitated by Sanofi Philippines with the support of the Department of Education (DepEd), the University of Asia and the Pacific (UA&P), and Alalay sa Pamilya at Bayan Foundation. The best social media campaign is recognized at the Youth Health Patrol Awards every year.

Out of the participating schools, Bagong Silang National High School and Aplaya National High School won the Youth Health Patrol Awards in the Grades 4-6 and Grade 7-12 category.

We encourage you to continue to use the power of information to help educate your peers; to use social media as a force for good to spread awareness; to continue to be shining examples by living a healthy and active lifestyle,” said Amal Makhloufi, Country Lead of Sanofi Philippines.

The pandemic has proven to be difficult for the most vulnerable people, especially the ones living with chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and chronic kidney disease. Due to COVID-19 lockdown we are always at home and we may unknowingly neglect our health. However, further neglect of a healthy lifestyle can lead to the development of chronic conditions.

Other speakers during the awarding include DepEd representatives Undersecretary Diosdado San Antionio and Assistant Regional Director of NCR, Dr. Carlito Rocafort, who both shared the importance of access to education as students continue their online schooling and blended learning schemes.

Through organizations like Sanofi, UA&P, and Alalay sa Pamilya at Bayan, we are able to lessen the burden on the part of the learners and teachers,” said Dr. Carlito Rocafort, Assistant Regional Director of DepEd-NCR. “We would like to assure that DepEd is in full support of your efforts. Our partnership will be long lasting considering the benefits that the learners are getting from your organization.”

Schools are crucial in forming the behavior and habits of the youth. Through KiDS and Youth Health Patrol, we’ll be able to create an enabling environment that empowers the students to adapt healthier and conscious lifestyles and educate them on the prevention and management of diabetes.

