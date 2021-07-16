The 2021 Old Manila Wine Dinner Series continues, featuring Old Manila Chef de Cuisine Allan Briones creating a lovely five-course degustation menu paired with wines from Spottswoode Estate Vineyard & Winery on Wednesday, July 20, at The Peninsula Manila’s signature fine dining restaurant Old Manila. Price per person is P12,000, inclusive of taxes.

This will be the second time this year that Chef Allan Briones is collaborating with an award-winning vineyard and winery, and creating a dinner around the fruit of the grape. Chef Allan and his culinary team will prepare a post-summer meal using fresh seasonal ingredients that highlight the culinary strengths of Old Manila’s culinary team.

During the five-course dinner, select fine wines and Champagnes will be paired with each course. Guests will also have the unique opportunity to “meet” Spottwoode Estate President and CEO Beth Novak Milliken who will be streaming live from Napa Valley, as well as Chef Allan and his team and ask questions about the wines and dishes they will be enjoying. The menu is reflective of Old Manila’s attitude, culinary innovation, and support of local businesses, which includes dishes such as a Goats Cheese and Crab Tart which uses artisanal goats cheese crafted in Butuan and crabs harvested from the waters off the coast of Sulu. Also on the menu, a Primavera Truffle Risotto, Mediterranean Dry-aged Lamb Burger on a Rosemary Brioche, Wagyu Parmentier with Potato Textures, and Dark Chocolate and Orange Crémeux.

SPOTTSWOODE ESTATE WINE DINNER MENU

July 20, 2021

First Course

Charles Heidsieck Brut Réserve N.V.

Primavera Truffle Risotto

Cured egg yolks, aged Pecorino Romano, mushrooms, asparagus

—

Second Course

Spottswoode Sauvignon Blanc 2019

Goat Cheese & Crab Tart

Basil aioli, mint & pea purée, lobster beurre blanc, micro mesclun

—

Third Course

Spottswoode Lyndenhurst Cabernet Sauvignon 2017

Mediterranean Dry-aged Lamb Burger

Rosemary brioche, aubergine chutney, gorgonzola, triple-cooked chips, tzatziki

—

Fourth Course

Spottswoode Estate Cabernet Sauvignon 2016

Wagyu Parmentier

Potato textures, Wagyu, smoked herring caviar, Keta caviar

—

Spagnol Col Del Sas Valdobbiadene Extra Dry

Dark Chocolate & Orange

Crémeux, citrus salad, gel

The Old Manila Wine Dinner Series’ mission is to celebrate, nurture and honor Filipino talent in collaboration with world-renowned winemakers, making food culture more delicious, diverse, and even sustainable for everyone. It is also a “performance space” for guest chefs whose talents are evidenced by national or regional reputation and use of high quality, seasonal, and/or local ingredients.

The dinner will be held on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 6:30 pm in Old Manila of The Peninsula Manila.

Pre-paid reservations are required as there is very limited seating.