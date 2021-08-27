3Torre Lorenzo Premium Residences on track for 4Q Turnover

Scheduled for turnover in the 4th quarter of 2021 is 3Torre Lorenzo, the newest and most advanced in Torre Lorenzo Development Corporation’s (TLDC) portfolio of premium residences.

Situated in the bustling hub of economic activity on P. Ocampo Street (formerly Vito Cruz) near Taft Avenue in Manila, 3Torre Lorenzo provides a good investment option with its premium amenities and accessible location.

The 37-storey High-Rise condominium is a quick drive from the business districts of Makati and Pasay and within walking distance of everyday essentials, as well as top universities like De La Salle University, DLS- College of St. Benilde, and St. Scholastica’s College.

Very soon, residents will come home to units that are thoughtfully designed, outfitted with convenient, modern touches, including: a built-in wardrobe closet, a double hob electric stove top and range hood, and upscale lavatory furnishings.

Security and safety of its residents are a hallmark of every TLDC development. At 3Torre Lorenzo, security cameras provide 24/7 monitoring of guests while electronic access cards ensure that only unit owners can enter the private and residential areas of the building.

Generous spaces for living, socializing and learning are part of 3Torre Lorenzo’s design, from the impressive Sky Deck and Sky Lounge, to the Garden Terrace and Resident’s Lounge. A 25-meter lap pool, plunge pool and a two-level fitness center offer heath and recreation options. There is a Lobby Lounge and a couple of meeting rooms at the ground level where residents can entertain visitors. High-speed elevators, escalators, and 24/7 reception and other amenities complete the 3Torre Lorenzo experience, bringing it at par with high-end apartment complexes.

Attached to the residential tower is a three-floor retail center that will provide residents the convenience of not having to step out of the complex for necessities.

Strong investment proposition

For investors, Torre Lorenzo delivers healthy and long-term returns.

“With its proximity to the Makati CBD, 3Torre makes for great investment value for students and professionals alike. Our past projects have seen healthy rental income over the years, thanks to our proactive, in-house property management and our accessibility to schools, businesses, key essentials like banks, groceries, and other commercial establishments,” notes TLDC CEO Tomas Lorenzo.

Today, every TLDC property reflects the Company’s clear mission: to advance and revolutionize the quality of living for Filipinos, building smarter for their changing needs. TLDC is known today for the quality of its developments in prime locations in the country’s key growth areas.