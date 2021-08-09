4 things to keep in mind when online shopping for appliances

Shopping for appliances online can be very exciting, with so many choices and brands that you can buy with just a swipe of your finger. But before you start adding to your cart, do your research and familiarize yourself with the features that are now available, as well as the after-sales benefits you might need.

Shopping online is not the same as shopping in an appliance store where a salesperson is on hand to demonstrate how to operate the product or answer your questions. So, to guide you in shopping for appliances online, Midea, the world’s largest manufacturer of home appliances offers some tips to make sure you get the best value for your money.

Buy only from legit stores. Shopping online is very convenient, but sometimes it can be challenging to know if the website you’re visiting is legitimate. The best way to ensure you’re buying from a reliable source is to purchase items from the flagship stores on e-commerce sites. Check out the Midea Philippines official stores in Shopee and Lazada that are guaranteed to be 100% authentic. Make sure to look for the blue badge or blue check beside their store name that you can verify on both apps. You can also check out mideaph.com for the complete lineup of appliances and seasonal deals and promos.

Check the product’s electrical frequency. This is an important consideration not many know about. When ordering appliances online, especially if it’s imported, occasionally, you will find appliances that run at 100-127 volts at 50 Hz that tends to run slower compared to local appliances which operate at 220-240 volts at 60 Hz. You might think that this is okay just because the appliance operates when you turned it on, but what you don’t know is that running an appliance using a voltage or frequency that’s not designed for it can be dangerous. There is the risk of burning, fire, or even explosion. So always check the product specifications before you purchase or chat with a customer service officer if you are not sure.

After-sales service and warranty. Authorized physical and online stores generally offer standard product warranty on parts, often with conditions. Always check what is covered under the warranty if your appliance is damaged, as well as the warranty period. It’s also useful to check the location of service centers so you know how far you need to travel in case the appliance malfunctions. Again, reach out to a customer service officer and don’t hesitate to ask these important questions to make sure you get the best after-sales service – email their customer support at customercare@midea.com.ph or call their Toll-Free Number 1-880-10-863-5522, Landline (02) 8863 55 22, or contact them through Viber/SMS (0917) 863 5522.

Collect discounts or free shipping vouchers. Who doesn’t love promos and discounts, right? Especially if you’re on a tight budget, discounts and vouchers will save your day! In case you’re not aware, flagship stores give out discounts or free shipping vouchers from time to time. Using these discount vouchers, you can buy more while spending less, and on top of that, you may get your items without having to pay the shipping fee!

Online shopping is just a breeze if you know just what stores you can rely on to get the best deals possible for you and your family. Spot flagship stores on Shopee and Lazada by looking for the “Shopee Mall” and “LazMall” badges or by filtering your search category to “mall” products only. You can get more information about Midea’s home appliance solutions or avail of exciting deals at www.mideaph.com.