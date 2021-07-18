5 Cleaning Habits a New Homeowner Should Have

For new homeowners, buying a house is only the first step. Making it an actual home is the next big task. After all, having a beautiful and tidy house to lounge around in or come home to after a long day is very important.

Maintaining a home can sound like a lot of grueling work but really, it all comes down to habits. With that, here are cleaning habits that a homeowner should practice daily. Learning these habits and incorporating them into a daily routine will definitely keep the home clean and feel as good as new for longer.

1.Starting the day by making the bed

Some may think that making the bed is a waste of time — after all, it will just get messed up again during nighttime. However, having a made-up bed contributes greatly to the tidiness of the room and will only take a few minutes.

Having accomplished a task as soon as waking up also gives a sense of productivity very early in the day and will have a positive impact on the next chore that needs to be done.

2.Adopting a “clean as you go” policy

To avoid any big clean-ups after any activity, homeowners should follow this rule of tidying up and putting things away right after using them. A few examples are putting unused clothes back in the closet after choosing an outfit for the day or washing used items right after cooking a meal so there wouldn’t be any mess to come back to.

3.Doing a quick clean-up at the end of the day

For all the things that got left behind or unattended, include a quick clean-up around the house in your nighttime routine. This can include plates that weren’t washed, messes that were left unattended, or just doing a quick sweep around the house before calling it a day.

The Samsung Jet Cyclone Stick Vacuum can definitely help in making this nighttime clean-up as quick as possible. This vacuum is equipped with a Digital Inverter Motor that ensures strong suction power and a 3-Way Air Flow Structure that keeps it consistent. It also has an Adjustable Pipe that can be shortened and lengthened in four levels to ensure maximum comfort and movement when cleaning. This also allows easy cleaning of couches, table tops, and even hard to reach corners.

4.Having a place for everything

If everything at home has a designated spot and gets put back after every use, it’s easier for homeowners to tidy up the place. This habit applies especially to cleaning supplies, such as rugs and appliances, so it’s easier to grab if there’s a mess that needs to be cleaned.

The Jet Cyclone Stick Vacuum has a Z Station that serves both as a stand and charging station, so not only will it be put away, but also be ready for the next time it will be used.

5.Allotting days for general cleaning

Even after adopting the “clean as you go” policy and doing quick clean-ups, deep and general cleaning is still a must to keep a home as clean and tidy as it can be. New homeowners should schedule general cleaning on any free day to maximize the time, but note that it should be done at least once a month.

Pairing the Clean Station with the vacuum will result in maximum efficiency on general cleaning days, especially since a lot of dust particles have been accumulating around the house. Its Auto Empty Dustbin feature that conveniently and hygienically empties the dustbin makes it the best partner for the vacuum.

Additionally, this and the Jet Cyclone Stick Vacuum both have a 99.999% Multi-layered Filtration System, together with its Anti-Dust Emitting Structure, 99.99% of dust and allergens are captured and even prevents ultra-fine dust from scattering back into the air.

As new homeowners, picking up these five habits and incorporating them into a daily schedule will definitely help maintain the house and make the house feel more like home.