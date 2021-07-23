5 Easy Ways to Become A Smart Shopper on Shopee

Most of us discovered the joy and convenience of shopping online during the past year. But are you truly maximizing your online shopping experience? Online shopping is now an indispensable part of our daily lives, and we owe it to ourselves to develop a better understanding of online shopping platforms and services. Our hard-earned money is at stake, after all!

However, navigating e-commerce platforms and services can get overwhelming. To guide you on your journey to becoming a smarter shopper, Shopee Cares PH, Shopee’s new dedicated customer service platform, shares tips regarding common issues online shoppers deal with, in areas such as logistics, safety, and authenticity:

1.Do due diligence to avoid shopping mishaps

Before you click add to cart, remember to always double or even triple-check if the item or seller has good reviews and ratings. Trust your gut and keep reading if you feel like the reviews are too good to be true. You do not want to waste your hard-earned money on faulty products or shady sellers. For guaranteed safe and hassle-free shopping, patronize Shopee Mall official stores where products are 100% authentic, with 7-day free returns and free shipping (with minimum spend).

2.Always conduct transactions in-app

Stay alert and protect yourself from potential scams! Report messages that request personal information such as your Facebook page and email address, or ones that redirect you to another website to complete the purchase. Staying in-app keeps you protected from any fraudulent transactions.

3.Do not forget to protect your personal data

Excited to open that much-awaited package? Before you enjoy your purchase, remember to properly discard the shipping label, which contains your personal information. Erase any sensitive info with a permanent marker, or, even better, shred it. Otherwise, your details could end up in the wrong hands.

4.Check your cash-on-delivery (COD) order’s tracking number

Before you pay for that COD order, double check if your order’s tracking number matches the one on the parcel. Do not accept or pay for the order if the numbers don’t match. If you live with family members or roommates, make it a habit to inform them of any pending deliveries as well.

5.Reach out to Shopee Cares PH for a smooth shopping experience

Got questions about vouchers? Looking for a certain item you just cannot place? Or maybe need help tracking your order? For seamless customer service, head on over to Shopee Cares PH, Shopee Philippines’ dedicated customer service platform, to voice your concerns.

With Shopee Cares PH’s mission, “You Shop, We Help,” you can enjoy a smooth, easy shopping experience. Just message Shopee Cares PH for timely and effective guidance from the customer service engagement team.

Make sure to follow Shopee Cares PH for more useful and easy-to-follow tips on navigating Shopee’s features and services. Join the community for more helpful tips from fellow shoppers as well!