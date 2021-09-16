5 Essential Home Appliances That are Actually Worth the Investment

Household chores may be tiring and time-consuming, but advances in technology have made these tasks easier to do. These days, it’s possible to have fresh and clean laundry in 30 minutes or cook all types of dishes with just one sleek space-saving device. Time to rest and spend with loved ones is increasingly becoming more important, so anything that can speed up cleaning days or just make life in general easier is worth the investment. Below are five essential home appliances that are worth saving for and adding to one’s convenience.

Samsung Combo Washer Dryer. Samsung’s AI-powered washer dryer makes laundry days easier while still giving a more thorough wash. AI Control personalizes washing habits and makes recommendations so homemakers don’t need to manually select settings for each load. Meanwhile, AI Wash’s four sensors detect the laundry’s weight to calculate the amount of water and detergent needed. Not only does this washer dry make laundry easier, it also lessens the risk of ruining garments with its EcoBubble Technology which uses cold water and transforms detergent into bubbles, helping clothes absorb detergent more effectively and get cleaned as thoroughly as they would with a hot wash, but without the damage!

Samsung AX90 Air Purifier. Air purifiers have become essential as people continue to stay indoors. Simply put, this device sanitizes the air by removing pollutants, allergens, and toxins. The Samsung AX90 Air Purifier has a 3 Way Air Flow to cover a larger area and purify surroundings faster. Its Multi Layered Purification System captures large dust particles and removes harmful gases, while the HEPA Filtration offers another layer of protection. This can extract up to 99.97% of ultrafine dust and inhibits bacteria.

Samsung French Door Refrigerator. Delicious food needs to be stored the right way and Samsung’s French Door Refrigerator can keep its contents fresh and tasty for longer. FlexZone™ is an independently-controlled compartment with 5 pre-set temperature settings. Choose between Freeze, Beverage, Fruit & Veggies, Meat & Fish, and Soft Freeze Mode. Preserve food better with its revolutionary Triple Cooling system, which independently controls the temperature and humidity in 3 compartments of the fridge and freezer and prevents odors from mixing. (Available in RF9000 Models only.)

Samsung Smart Oven. The Samsung Smart Oven is an all-in-one kitchen device limited only by the cook’s imagination. This dynamic oven can air fry, grill, bake, steam, microwave and even ferment. Those who enjoy no-frills cooking can select Auto Cook, a range of pre-set modes that prepares perfectly-cooked dishes, from rice to boneless chicken, salmon fillet, and green beans. HotBlast™ technology is a brand new way of cooking that reduces cooking times significantly. Powerful hot air is blown through multiple air-holes directly onto the food, so it’s cooked evenly with a crisp outside, but juicy inside.

Samsung Jet Stick Vacuum. Samsung’s vacuum is a powerful yet lightweight cordless device that cleans your home effortlessly with easy control and movement. The Digital Inverter Motor optimizes airflow with its ultrasonic welded airfoil blades, so the vacuum delivers a strong input power of up to 410W**, maintains a high level of energy efficiency, and generates up to 150W* of suction. Its Turbo Action Brush rotates 3,750 times per minute and can capture fine dust particles on both carpets and hard floors. The swivel head rotates up to 180 degrees, making it easier to change directions and keep every inch of the floor clean. The Jet Stick Vacuum works double time as it can also deliver purer air. Its Multi-layered Filtration System can trap up to 99.999% of 0.3~10µm-sized dust and allergens. Place and charge your vacuum cleaner more easily using the Z Station Charge Stand. Its self-standing charger and ergonomic design means you can place it anywhere.

Homeowners can upgrade their homes with convenient payment options with Samsung’s FlexiDeals promo. They can get a straight cash discount of up to 35% or enjoy 12-month 0% installment plans with a low monthly interest via Home Credit and in-house financing. Samsung’s FlexiDeals is extended until September 30, 2021.