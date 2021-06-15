5 Experiences to Share with Your Dad this Father’s Day

The experiences we share with our loved ones are forever.

This Father’s Day, there is no better way to show your love for your dad than taking a few hours out of your busy schedule to catch up on each other’s lives, have fun, and just bond.

We have a few ideas to jumpstart your perfect Father’s Day bonding session at home, and with your PayMaya app, you can enjoy a safer and more rewarding contactless shopping experience as you prepare for this special day.

1. Break out the popcorn and stream the latest movies and TV shows.

Staying at home to enjoy the best movies and TV shows have never been easier with digital. Whether you are into local movies and teleseryes, Hollywood movies, or K-Dramas, you can search for the streaming service that best fits you within the PayMaya app!

We recommend the VivaMax One Month Subscription (P149) for top Pinoy picks like Ang Babaeng Walang Pakiramdam and Parang Kayo Pero Hindi, the iFlix One Month Subscription (P105) for a wide selection of Asian dramas and Western picks from FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano to The Penthouse, or the VIU 7-day Subscription (P59) to get your K-Drama fix (My Love from the Star, Mr. Queen, and Hotel del Luna, anyone?).

You can also use your PayMaya virtual or physical card to subscribe to Netflix and enjoy trending Netflix Originals like Trese, Lupin, Vicenzo, and many more.

2. Have a bonding session with your furry family members.

For families with fur babies, even a simple walk around the neighborhood or grooming session can be a fun bonding opportunity!

You can even stock up on pet food and any grooming supplies by shopping online at Pet Warehouse in the PayMaya Mall. Simply click the ‘Maya Mall’ button on your PayMaya app and search for your preferred merchant.

Pay with your PayMaya-linked mobile number to enjoy an exclusive 5% OFF sitewide or 10% OFF on select brands until December 31, 2021. You can enjoy these exclusive discounts on top of the up to 100% cashback reward from PayMaya when you #PayWithYourNumber in the PayMaya Mall!

3. Set a joint fitness goal.

There are lots of types of exercises that you can do as a duo, from biking to running and even weights training. Just remember to practice social distancing and other safety measures while you are out there!

Trying a new sport? Get your supplies from shops like Toby’s Sports, FITLAB and GRND in the PayMaya Mall and earn up to 100% cashback when you Pay with your PayMaya-linked mobile number for a minimum purchase of P500 until June 30, 2021.

4. Have a wine tasting right at home!

Cross this bonding idea off your bucket list by ordering wines you have always wanted to try, plus a delectable charcuterie board of cheese and nibbles to pair with them.

Best of all, you can order your vintages and charcuterie boards in one basket with Pick.A.Roo in the PayMaya Mall. You can even enjoy up to 100% cashback when you pay with your PayMaya-linked mobile number.

5. Try a YouTube cooking tutorial together.

Always wanted to try making sourdough bread or baked pasta? Now’s the perfect time! You and dad will not just get to bond, the rest of the family also gets a delicious homemade meal.

Missing a few ingredients? Shop online using the Super8 app and pay using PayMaya. You can also #ScanToPay for groceries at your go-to supermarkets like Waltermart, Robinsons Supermarket, and more to earn a P150 cashback reward for purchases of at least P2,000 for first-time customers, and P100 for return customers until June 30, 2021.

To start enjoying safe, convenient, and rewarding transactions for your everyday needs, just download the PayMaya app at https://official.paymaya.com/CAK1/425eb133 and register an account. For your day-to-day transactions, don’t pay cash. PayMaya!