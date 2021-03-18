5 foodpanda Everyday Discounts and Free Delivery Deals that you can get now!

Everybody loves discounts and freebies, and with foodpanda, you’ll get your freshly-made favorites delivered right to your doorstep for less — everyday! With just a few taps, you’ll have a meal for the family without having to face the hassles of cooking and most importantly, without breaking the budget.

Aside from offering a wide variety of menu choices from fast-food to family meals, foodpanda has rounded up great deals that are available daily with irresistible meal selections:

* Super Sundays. Enjoy your weekend feast with the whole family with foodpanda’s Super Sundays that offer 40% off and more from different restaurants! You can have more time to relax and bond together over lunch and dinner by simply ordering your mealtime choices on the app.

* Mega Mondays. Don’t let Mondays get you down, jumpstart your week by being adventurous and trying something new, or simply have a fun snack time treat without blowing your meal plan. Avail of the Mega Mondays deals that offer 40% off and more on select restaurant partners from 12 pm to 6 pm.

* Epic Deals. Treat yourself to discounts of 50% off by browsing through the Epic Deals list, with promos that change daily and are available from Monday to Saturday. Choose from a wide array of flavors from your go-to local eateries or chain restaurants, including coffee and milk tea spots! Since most deals are too irresistible to ignore, why not find new discoveries in your own neighborhood and satisfy your craving at the same without breaking the bank? Just make sure to check the app daily to find out the day’s most epic deals!

* Bright Deals. Stuck in an ordering rut? Try different variations of your favorite dishes from nearby restaurants or explore a new cuisine any day of the week at 20% off and more from featured restaurant promos. Whatever you’re in the mood for, excite your taste buds by browsing through the Bright Deals list and make great food discoveries without overspending your budget.

* Free Delivery. Both new and existing users will surely enjoy free delivery from select restaurants, with your friendly foodpanda riders safely taking care of your orders while you wait. Use the “free delivery” filter when you search for your next food order or tap Free Delivery on the app restaurant page.

 

Whatever food mood you are in, foodpanda offers multiple great deals all day, every day! Avail of the exclusive deals on foodpanda and get started on your home-based culinary journey delivered straight to your doorstep. Download foodpanda for exclusive in-app flash deals via IOS and the Play store and check the foodpanda.ph website for updated vouchers and discounts.

