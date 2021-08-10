5 healthy eating habits that benefit moms during breastfeeding and beyond

It’s a given that breastmilk is still the best for babies. At this stage of motherhood, they need to observe healthy eating habits to meet their nutritional needs and support their body in making breastmilk for their little one. These healthy eating habits developed during their nursing years will also serve as a great foundation for their health later in life.

This Breastfeeding Month, Filipino plant-based brand Sekaya shares some healthy eating tips that can help moms stay healthy during and after the breastfeeding years.

Follow the pyramid. Moms can check the food pyramid to help them keep a well-balanced diet and ensure that they eat a variety of foods across all food groups in proper amounts. It is a dietary guide that serves as a reference on the optimal amount of nutrients one needs in any stage of their life. The country’s own Food and Nutrition Research Institute has a daily nutritional guide pyramid not only for pregnant women and lactating moms but also for toddlers to teens and adults to elderly, further helping moms plan their food for the entire household.

Go for the right fuel. Breastfeeding requires mothers to consume additional calories on top of their usual daily recommended calorie intake a day. This is because mothers need to replenish the nutrients that their bodies use in making milk. Choose the right calories by going for highly nutritious food, specifically those that are rich in iron, calcium, potassium, and vitamins A and D. Avoid eating empty calories such as processed and sugary foods and drinks. Eating too much of these foods increases one’s risk for various health problems, including common causes of premature death such as diabetes and heart disease.

Some greens aren’t always in. Green leafy vegetables are mainstays in a healthy diet, but mothers should be wary that not all greens are good for breastfeeding. Parsley, peppermint, and sage may have health benefits but lactating moms are advised to avoid these three leaves because they affect milk supply. Tea, which is derived from Camellia sinensis leaves, should also be avoided since it has caffeine and tannins that might cause insomnia to the mom and her baby who gets her breast milk.

Greens that are galactagogues are mother’s best friends during lactation, such as moringa or malunggay which is known for its superb powers in enhancing milk production. Other green leafy galactagogues include spinach and kale.

Choose healthy snacking. Having little healthy snacks throughout the day can help nursing moms refuel their body and curb hunger. While it might be enticing to get some fast food and processed food to cut down meal prep, they will only do more harm than good. Instead, stock up on food that are dense in nutrients and are plant-based such as fruit or nut bars, smoothies made from fruits and vegetables, veggie snacks like singkamas and boiled kamote and saba, and fresh fruits.

Be discerning when it comes to supplements. It’s possible that eating healthy food may still be inadequate in supporting a mom’s health needs. Mothers can rely on natural, plant-based supplements like moringa to help them achieve their daily recommended nutrition intake. After all, it’s a superfood that’s packed with over 90 nutrients, 46 antioxidants, and amino acids potent enough to help address 300 diseases—making it a great supplement for any stage of motherhood too.

But not all moringa supplements are safe for mom and baby. Moringa plants are nature’s filters since they absorb and store environmental pollutants, particularly heavy metals and toxins. The quality of a moringa supplement depends on the quality of its raw ingredients and how they are processed. Non-organic, low quality moringa supplements may put moms and babies at risk of getting exposed to these pollutants.

