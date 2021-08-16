It’s more than just frying! 5 must-try meals to cook on air fryer

Air fryers can help you quickly prepare healthy meals because they can fry food without oil, in a jiffy. But the number one question prospective air fryer owners usually have is: “What else can I cook aside from fried dishes?” The answer is: A lot!

Midea, the world’s largest producer of major appliances, has introduced two multi-functional air fryer variants — the Midea 3.5L Mechanical Air Fryer (P6,495) and the Midea 5.5L Digital Air Fryer (P8,495) designed to let you cook a variety of healthy dishes. Because of its versatile functionality, Midea’s new 5.5L Digital Air Fryer received the Best Kitchen Appliance from the Preview Girls’ Choice Awards: Summer Edit 2021. This nifty appliance lets you bake a dessert, reheat, toast, grill, or roast, without a fuss. Here are some tasty and healthy meals you can prepare using Midea air fryer:

Bacon-wrapped Asparagus – Bacon-wrapped asparagus is one of the appetizers you can try cooking in an air fryer. With the correct preset on the digital air fryer the asparagus and bacon will come out crispy and surprisingly delicious.

Homemade chips – No need to go to the grocery to buy bags of chips! Just set the appropriate temperature and time on your Midea air fryer, and fry for 15 to 17 minutes, turning every 5 to 7 minutes to make it crispy and golden brown. You don’t have to stick to potatoes. You can also fry sweet potatoes, kale chips, beetle chips for a healthier snack alternative.

Roasted savory chicken – Did you know that it’s possible to roast a whole chicken in your air fryer that’s sure to turn out tender and juicy? With the 5.5L air fryer variant, you can cook a whole chicken and end up with a meal that’s perfect for family-sized gatherings! Powered by 360 air circulation technology, it circulates hot air around the food to create the same flavor of traditional roasted food, while removing high-fat and high-calorie oils during the cooking process.

Grilled barbecue – Even when we’re mostly staying indoors, you can still enjoy the vibe of an outdoor barbecue grill using the air fryer. With Midea’s Air Fryer you can broil meat and achieve that char finish in 15 minutes.

Air Fryer Desserts – Who wouldn’t want a warm chocolate lava cake for dessert? Or perhaps a classic bread pudding? Midea’s Air Fryers with multi-functional feature can easily create a showstopper dessert! After mixing all the necessary ingredients for these desserts, simply pour the batter in the pan and pop them into the air fryer basket, set the right temperature or preset, and after a few minutes, you can now enjoy these mouthwatering desserts with your family!

Save yourself from the hassle of using different appliances for preparing your meals With Midea air fryers, you can roast, toast, grill, bake and whip up so many tasty and healthy dishes!

Get Midea’s 5.5L Digital Air Fryer exclusively at www.mideaph.com, Midea’s official Lazada page (www.lazada.com.ph/midea) or at Midea’s official Shopee page (www.shopee.ph/mideaphilippines), and the Midea 3.5L Mechanical Air Fryer at their e-Commerce and leading appliance stores nationwide.