Cook like Goma at Home with these 5 Doña Elena Olive Oil Recipes

As a celebrity and a public official, Richard Gomez has come a long way from his sporty sculling days, adding cookery to his list of multi-hyphenate skills. After flexing his acting chops for decades in Philippine cinema, he now proudly chops fresh ingredients for his YouTube channel Goma at Home, where he presents different dishes to add excitement to your family meals.

His recipes, which feature familiar comfort food ideas are easy to follow, which is a boon for those who have ignited their own passion for cooking during the community quarantines. What’s even more exciting is Richard infuses his well-loved recipes with one ingredient that’s suited for all kinds of cooking levels and skills: Doña Elena Olive Oil. The best part? Ingredients are also affordable and within reach!

Here, we have his latest batch of homecooked goodies, ranked from beginner level to something more complicated that is bound to test your cooking confidence.

Beginner

Hummus – It’s wholesome and something to be desired. Goma’s good old-fashioned hummus recipe is taken up a notch with Doña Elena Extra Virgin Olive Oil as one of its main ingredients. Straightforward and no stove required to prepare it like a pro. The resulting creamy dip is a perfect snack or starter and a great way to fill up on plant-based protein. You’d surely want to stock up on pita bread, crudites, and chips as this substantial Mediterranean recipe is both healthy and hearty!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C3gtTXDS1f0&t=385s

Fish Fillet with Olive Tapenade – Staples like Dona Elena Olive Oil Pure and Pomace, black and green olives, anchovies, and capers, prove to be life-savers during those times that you need a pre-dinner snack or party starter. While this is a recipe that highly recommends using a food processor, you can also achieve the same texture and rich flavor by chopping the ingredients by hand. And whether you pair this recipe with a fried fish or make it the star of your bruschetta, Goma’s version will inspire you to make more of this beloved Italian antipasto.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-5hejEjjVQQ&t=356s

Moderate

Lemon Garlic Pasta with Tenderloin Tips – With Doña Elena Extra Virgin and Pure Olive Oils as two of its star ingredients for this dish, it’s safe to say that this recipe is set up for success. It’s a hefty meal choice that combines simple flavors from the pasta dish together with juicy tenderloin tips, made flavorful with a combination of herbs. While the pasta is relatively easy to make, the meat requires a watchful eye to make sure that it remains at peak tenderness without overcooking.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VN3agS_iU5g&t=438s

Spicy Laing with Pork and Shrimp – Laing could be one of the intimidating dishes of the Bicol region because certain techniques are required to ensure it comes out creamy without the bitter after taste. And in this recipe, expect that Goma’s version featuring the perfect medley of Doña Elena Pure and Extra Virgin amps up the flavor of this simple countryside recipe to a culinary flair. There are several steps that need to be followed but guaranteed easy to pull off. All you need are few but powerful ingredients and adopt the techniques shared by Goma himself in order to create a satisfying, balanced medley of creamy heat with lots of umami.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YpFfGKyBaO8&t=21s

Expert

Lechon Belly with Caesar Salad – Whether you’re looking for a dish that will make you look forward to the weekend or a holiday centerpiece that will impress family or friends, look no further than Goma’s Lechon Belly with Ceasar Salad. The flavor-loaded lechon belly is roasted using Doña Elena Pomace, while the refreshing side of salad was enhanced with Doña Elena Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Sure, the recipe takes a lot of prep work but his version is uncomplicated and mimics the look of Spanish take-out style porchetta.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RCGC4LFnmZ8&t=258s

Whatever level of cooking skills you possess, it helps to use the best ingredients for the job. Doña Elena Olive Oil has three variants that are sure to level up your dishes: Extra Virgin for dips and salad dressing; Pure Olive Oil for pasta and everyday cooking; and Pomace for roasting and frying. Don’t be surprised if its latest look will make your head turn as its sleek, vibrant, and more inviting bottle design will inspire you to get cooking pronto.

As the number 1 olive oil brand in the country, it provides uncompromised quality for health-conscious cooking. Olive oil has more health benefits than the usual vegetable oil. Doña Elena’s offerings, in particular, are rich in good fats and oxidants through the combination of two types of olives, hojiblanca and picual. Each bottle contains 80% monounsaturated oleic acids, which is proven to regulate insulin and support weight management according to research. The heart-friendly fat is also known for supporting and enhancing brain function. But unfortunately, not all olive oils are created equal as requisite qualifications should be looked at to experience their fullest benefits.

Doña Elena offers the perfected combination of premium-quality olives directly sourced and harvested from the farms of Andalucia in Spain, to inspire gourmet-quality dishes from your home kitchen. It is also the only brand that offers the most comprehensive sizes to suit your needs. Whether you’re a seasoned chef or a kitchen rookie, Doña Elena’s Pure, Extra Virgin, and Pomace are conveniently available in 250 ml, 500 ml, 1 Liter, and 5 Liter PET bottle sizes so you have all the options for every purpose and need.

Doña Elena Olive Oil is available in all groceries and supermarkets nationwide. Buy online at Fly Ace Corporation’s Official Lazada and Shoppe stores or at www.AceMarket.ph.