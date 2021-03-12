realme TechLife | 5 tips to get your fitness journey back on track

While many people took the lockdown as an opportunity to focus on their health and fitness, we still can’t deny that 2020 was a roller coaster ride and we were all forced to stay home and change up our lifestyle in ways we didn’t quite expect.

But hey, it’s never too late to set fitness goals for 2021. Toni Sia, a beauty and lifestyle influencer, shares some of her tips on how to get your fitness journey back on track. The best part? Toni reveals her go-to devices while working out. So what are you waiting for? Get up, put your shoes on, and plan your fitness routine with some of Toni Sia’s tips.

Find the type of exercise that works for you

Yes, you heard Toni right — find a workout you love and enjoy! It’s hard to stay on track in something you don’t like. To spice up your workout regimen, Toni recommends creating an energizing playlist to enjoy your routine even more. The National Center for Health Research in Washington has reported that “faster-paced music tends to help improve athletic performance when a person engages in low-to-moderate level exercise.” Needless to say, achieving those fitness goals can be done easier with today’s latest bops.

Round up your favorite songs with the realme’s Buds Air Pro, a smart audio device that promises a clear and stable wireless connection even while engaged in highly active situations. Be hyped up with this stylish TWS’ dynamic bass boost, too, and stay focused on your routine with its active noise cancellation.

Focus on your progress and trust the process

“Different results, different bodies. Sometimes we’re too focused on the progress of others that we feel as if we are not making the same progress. Don’t be too hard on yourself and trust the process.” Toni shares. Whether your fitness goal is to lose weight, decrease body fat, build muscle or simply live a better and healthier lifestyle, one of the ways to achieve your goal is to trust the process. Cliche it may sound, but attaining success is a marathon, not a race.

Treat yourself, cheat days are okay!

Staying fit doesn’t mean you just have to eat bland and boring food! Cheat days are totally fine as long as you stay motivated to continue your fitness journey. If you’re considering getting a smartwatch to monitor your calorie intake and progress, the realme Watch S Pro is a must-have! The best feature of this device is its convenience — no need to grab your phone as you can just raise your wrist and view notifications from your phone on your realme Watch S Pro. It’s water-resistant, too — a major plus for hydro-heavy activities.

A smartwatch is your new fitness BFF

“A smartwatch is a fitness BFF! It helps monitor everything for you so you know your statistics. It also tracks the calories you’ve burned while doing specific exercises which for me is crucial” Toni shares. Leverage the features of today’s smartwatches to have a strategic approach to fitness.

The realme Watch S Pro, for instance, has 15 sports modes you can choose from. It ends the game in its segment with its high-precision, dual-satellite GPS capability, which can help you efficiently monitor your physical activities and progress, and properly set your goals.

Love yourself

One look at Toni Sia’s Instagram, you’ll immediately know that Toni is truly passionate about lifestyle, fitness, and beauty. In one of her vlogs, Paano Ako Pumayat + My Weight Loss Journey, she shares the importance of self-love and what kept her motivated to lose weight. Becoming fit and healthy is not a short-term thing as it requires a lot of patience and determination — that’s why it’s so important to be patient and love yourself with every small progress you make. All the success in the world, after all, comes from a place of love.

Nowadays, it’s easier to improve your health and fitness because you don’t have to do it alone. With realme’s Watch S Pro, you can carry a personal training assistant trainer with you everywhere you go, right on your wrist, while using realme’s fitness app to set goals and reminders to keep you on track. Not only will the realme Watch S Pro remind you of how many steps you’ve taken but it will also give you an indication of how many calories you’ve burned in a day. This is a huge help for users who like to monitor their intake and training performance.

The realme Watch S Pro is one of the introductory products in the all-new realme TechLife. With the realme TechLife, the leading smartphone brand aims to interconnect all facets of a user’s digital life, including their fitness journey. This 360° digital lifestyle experience from realme leverages the power of interconnectivity with a broad range of devices and apps to help users thrive in the new normal. Central to the realme TechLife are smartphones and the realme Link App, which is available for Android devices.

