51Talk: Empowering women beyond the virtual classroom

Discovering oneself is a constant process that everyone goes through at different stages of their lives. Regardless of age or experience, it only takes one defining moment for a person to see themselves in a different light. That defining moment came to Teachers Zeeryl, Yvette, and Mag, along their journey as teachers on the online English teaching platform 51Talk.

A former private school teacher, Teacher Zeeryl never considered herself a jolly person when she first became an online English teacher at 51Talk. At first, she was unsure if her personality would be a good fit for the role, yet she listened to a teacher’s advice and decided to give it a try.

Now, three years later, the 24-year-old from Bacolod City has since moved up to become a “Master Teacher B” by constantly attending 51Talk’s regular training workshops and certifications. Aside from improving her teaching techniques, the experience also made a huge difference in her character.

“One of the biggest impacts of 51Talk was on my personality. I wasn’t a jolly person before. I didn’t smile easily. It came as a surprise to my family and friends when I started opening up and smiling more,” said Teacher Zeeryl, who added that facing different kinds of personalities online also helped her deal with people in real life.

Teacher Yvette, on the other hand, has just given birth to her firstborn when she signed-up at 51Talk to become an online English teacher. A former OFW in Kuwait, the single mom found it difficult to go back overseas and leave her baby.

But with 51Talk’s teach-from-home setup and flexible schedule, Teacher Yvette still receives a steady source of income and gets to experience the joys of parenthood in the comforts of her own home.

“This is the best part,” she shared. “I’m blessed to be with 51Talk because I no longer need to go abroad and be away from my daughter. Through teaching at 51Talk, I would get to see my child grow up.”

For Teacher Mag, a mom-of-four, coming back to teach at 51Talk has been a huge help to her after losing her husband almost two years ago. She works as a public school teacher during the day and is an online English teacher at night and on weekends.

According to her, teaching at 51Talk has been a great decision. Not only has her second source of income helped support her family financially, but it also made her realize her strengths as a now-solo parent.

“Becoming a single mom has changed me a lot. Right now, I don’t only think of myself, I think of my children too,” shared Teacher Mag. “My experience here at 51Talk has taught me to become stronger and that I can get through all of this. It made me realize that I’m empowered. I can do all these things and I can be selfless.”

Teacher Mag also takes pride in knowing that she can provide for her children’s needs and wants. Though that would mean having a busy schedule even on weekends, it’s something her children fully understand.

“It has helped me a lot because being a single mom is challenging. I have four mouths to feed but right now, I’m happy with what I earn. 51Talk is helping me financially so I’m able to provide my children the things that they enjoy,” she said.

The same goes for Teacher Yvette, who shares she gets to save more while teaching at home as an online English teacher. “What I earn is more than enough to cover our day-to-day expenses. Now, I can buy anything my daughter wants, like toys. I don’t find it difficult to spend money because I’m earning well at 51Talk,” said Teacher Yvette, adding that she sees herself doing this in the long-term.

As for Teacher Zeeryl, her earnings as an online English teacher at 51Talk enabled her to travel overseas to five Asian countries

“I grew up in a middle-class family and I only get what I want if I will work hard for it. This is how my parents raised me,” Teacher Zeeryl explained. “I dreamt of traveling abroad. I never thought it would happen but when I started earning more at 51Talk, it became a possibility. I’m very happy I was able to achieve that dream.”

Listed in the NYSE, 51Talk is an award-winning online English education platform in the Philippines and China. Since its inception in 2011, 51Talk has given opportunities to more than 30,000 Filipinos to teach English virtually to Chinese learners.

“Here at 51Talk, we create a conducive environment that would enrich not just the professional skills of our teachers, but their personal lives as well,” 51Talk Country Head Jennifer Que explained. “After all, a career is just one aspect of a person’s life, and we want our teachers to feel accomplished in their endeavors beyond the virtual classrooms too.”

As the Women’s Month Celebration comes to an end, Que has this message to share. “My admiration goes out to all the women – to those who are building their careers or those who are taking care of their family, or both. May you continue to strive hard to become the best versions of yourselves.”

Que also commends the hard-working single mothers like Teachers Mag and Yvette, who are raising their children on their own, especially amid these trying times.

“Being a parent is not a walk in the park, even more so when you are doing it alone. No amount of recognition can give justice to the sacrifices a single mother makes. They should be constantly reminded that their efforts are seen and appreciated and that all their hard work will eventually pay off.” Que ended.

To become a home-based online English teacher at 51Talk, you may sign-up at www.51talk.ph.