51Talk hauls 10 awards and numerous citations in China and the Philippines

Leading online English teaching platform 51Talk continued to achieve recognitions and citations for its quality service and excellent performance in China and the Philippines. The platform connects a growing teaching community of over 30,000 online English teachers from the Philippines to foreign language learners using 51Talk’s proprietary software Air Class.

In August 2020, 51Talk was included on the list of 2020 Technology and Manufacturing’s Top 30 by Fast Company China, a leading business media outfit that focuses on innovation and technology. Within the same month, the online English education platform had also garnered the No. 1 spot in the Online Education Innovation Ranking, taking the spot for four consecutive years from Internet Weekly and iMedia’s Innovative Education Platform ranking. In addition, 51Talk was included in China’s Innovation Power List 2020 released by iMedia Research.

The following September 2020, 51Talk teachers won in the 2020 SINA Five-Star Gold Teacher Selection. The SINA Five-Star Gold Teacher Selection is an annual awards event that recognizes exemplary teachers who have shown persistence and excellence in educational innovation and methodology. SINA, a Beijing-based media company with operations in North America, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, has mounted the event since 2011 and enjoys the reputation of being highly influential and credible in the Chinese education and training industry. In addition, 51Talk was also listed under Zhitong Finance and Economics’ List of Best Chinese Capital Stocks in 2020. To top it off, 51Talk swept the month with another award: Best Education Stock of China in 2020.

The Economic Observer 2020 Innovation Summit awarded 51Talk the 2020 Excellent Service Innovation Enterprise Award in October.

The 2020 Children’s Language Training Development Award was among several awards and citations 51Talk received for its quality service and excellence in the online English education industry.

In November 2020, 51Talk received five more awards.: The 2020 Children’s Language Training Development Award from the Blue Whale Education Summit and the 2020 Educational Model Award from the Chengdu Business Daily: Education Industry Development Conference of Education Influences Cities. 51Talk also won the award for Best Education Company Approved by the Market, presented by Securities Daily.

For continuing to deliver quality English education and service, 51Talk secured the 2020 Most Influential Education Group Award and 2020 Social Responsibility and Public Welfare Education Project Award from Hianqiu.com.

With 51Talk’s online English teachers from the Philippines, it has created an immersive learning environment which innovated from traditional English language learning methods. It not only focused on listening and speaking, but also placed a strong attention to the cultivation of reading, writing, and comprehension of its learners. In March 2021, 51Talk won the 2020 Online English Education Brand of the Year award from Internet Weekly’s Online Education Brand 2020 list.

In the Philippines, 51Talk has also obtained accolades from prestigious award-giving bodies. For its efforts, 51Talk was presented with an Anvil Award in 2020 and a Philippine Quill in 2021 for its “Yellow Collar Initiative Campaign” for providing livelihood opportunities to Filipinos in rural areas.

“I am so proud and happy that 51Talk continues to be recognized in China and the Philippines for its excellence,” said 51Talk Country Head Jennifer Que. “I would like to share this award to all the 51Talk teachers who exemplify the best qualities of an online English teacher.”

Que added that she hopes to continue the brand’s mission of providing quality English education throughout the next years. “As 51Talk celebrates its 10th year, we will continue to invest in our teachers in the pursuit of teaching excellence to further enhance the experience of our learners.”

To become an online English teacher at 51Talk, you may sign-up at www.51Talk.ph.