5G to reach more Globe, TM customers with new and affordable 5G promos and devices

Globe, the country’s pioneer in fifth-generation (5G) technology, is set to break more barriers and create new opportunities for customers with the launch of its UNLI 5G offers across Globe Prepaid, Postpaid, Platinum, and TM.

Committed to driving more customers to have an elevated mobile experience with the latest 5G technology, the network group’s latest venture is to make 5G more accessible and affordable with these latest promo offers as well as an expansive list of 5G devices and mobile handsets.

With the new UNLI 5G offers, Globe Prepaid customers can enjoy the benefits of 5G technology if they subscribe to Go5G99 valid for 3 days, Go5G199 valid for 7 days, or Go5G299 valid for 15 days. These 5G offers are available as add-ons to Go+ or Go90 and up promos.

Globe Postpaid and Platinum plan subscribers can also boost their online experiences with the Unli 5G 599 valid for 30 days which will be an add-on to their main plan allowance.

For TM customers, UNLI 5G offers include: TM5G99 valid for 3 days, TM5G199 valid for 7 days, and TM5G299 valid for 15 days once they are registered to EasySURF50 and up.

To make the most of the UNLI 5G offers, customers need to have 5G-enabled handsets and devices and ensure that they are in 5G-powered locations. Customers can check Globe’s 5G coverage through http://glbe.co/Globe5GAreas.

Globe Postpaid subscribers can now maximize their 5G experience with the latest 5G-enabled devices like Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, Redmi Note 10 and Realme 8 5G, already available for as low as GPlan 599. For those looking for a bigger data allowance and a free 5G device, subscribers can opt for GPlan 999. Customers are encouraged to check out all 5G devices available with GPlan through bit.ly/Globe5GDevices.

“We are ramping up our efforts to make Globe’s 5G technology more available and accessible to Filipinos, providing a better and seamless online experience. 5G’s unbeatable speeds and almost real-time latency opens a world of countless possibilities that Filipinos can look forward to as the country moves towards digitalization,” said Issa Guevarra-Cabreira, Globe Chief Commercial Officer.

Globe’s 5G outdoor coverage has hit 92 percent as of June this year in the National Capital Region (NCR), while nationwide the telco has 1,759 5G sites.

Based on Globe’s latest report, at least 92 percent of the National Capital Region now has Globe 5G outdoor coverage with Makati and Pateros having achieved 100 percent 5G coverage, followed by Marikina at 99 percent. This is followed by Taguig, Mandaluyong and Caloocan which are at 98 percent 5G coverage, while San Juan is at 97 percent.

Among the CBDs, Ortigas CBD has 98 percent 5G coverage, followed by Makati CBD and BGC CBD now with 97 percent 5G coverage.

5G is now accessible in 85 percent of Cebu City; 77 percent of Boracay Island; 75 percent of Bacolod City and 66 percent of Iloilo City.

In Mindanao, 5G is now accessible in 77 percent of Davao City and 80 percent of Cagayan De Oro City. Globe is also working on installing 7 new 5G cell towers in General Santos City and 4 in Zamboanga City.

Globe has consistently pushed for innovation and new technologies with its leadership in mobile data, content, 3G, LTE, and now with 5G technology. It is the first mobile operator in Southeast Asia to commercially launch 5G AirFiber for Home use in the second quarter of 2019.

Globe strongly supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, specifically UN SDG No. 9, which aims to build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialization, and foster innovation. The company is committed to upholding the United Nations Global Compact principles and 10 UN SDGs.

To learn more about Globe’s 5G offers, visit www.globe.com.ph.