6 Reasons to Go on a Shopping Spree at Shopee’s 6.6 – 7.7 Mid-Year Sale

If you love online shopping, we’ve got great news for you: at Shopee’s 6.6-7.7 Mid-Year Sale, you can grab plenty of exciting deals!

From May 25 until July 7, you can enjoy your dose of retail therapy while saving money on all your purchases, thanks to all the promos and discounts Shopee offers. For instance, you can claim free shipping vouchers, redeem coins cashback, and even win ShopeePay credits.

Here are a few reasons to check out Shopee’s 6.6-7.7 Mid-Year Sale:

1. You deserve to treat yourself

You’ve been working hard since the beginning of the year, and it’s time to spoil yourself a little. Indulge yourself with a brand-new gaming console, replenish your skincare stock, or maybe freshen up your home with new decor. Rewarding yourself is a tried-and-tested morale booster!

2. You can finally enjoy shopping without worrying about shipping fees

Shipping fees can get expensive, but at Shopee’s 6.6-7.7 Mid-Year Sale, you can shop all you want minus the extra fees. Enjoy daily free shipping with no minimum spend on all your purchases during the sale.

3. You’ll save a lot by scoring ₱1 flash deals

Grab the coolest deals for only ₱1 at Shopee’s 6.6-7.7 Mid-Year Sale. Check out Deals Near Me on your Shopee app to snag ₱1 e-vouchers from your favorite brands such as McDonald’s, Jollibee, Chowking, Potato Corner, Domino’s and more.

4. You get 20% coins cashback every time you make a purchase

Do you find shopping fun and therapeutic? Shopping can feel even more enjoyable when you redeem cashback. Enjoy up to 20% daily coins cashback promos on selected categories at Shopee’s 6.6-7.7 Mid-Year Sale. You can use these coins to get discounts on your next purchases.

5. You can schedule your shopping sprees during themed sales

Waiting for that bike or smartphone to go on sale? Set calendar reminders for Shopee’s themed sales. Watch out for the Kids & Babies Sale on May 29, Groceries Sale on May 30, Shopee Mall Sale on May 31, Free Shipping Sale on June 1, Home & Outdoors Sale on June 2, Electronics Sale on June 3, Shopee Prizes Day on June 4, and Vouchers Day on June 5.

6. You can win ₱10,000 by simply sharing your Shopee haul

At Shopee’s 6.6-7.7 Mid-Year Sale, you can actually win prizes from your Shopee budol! Join the #SikSikShopeeBudol raffle for a chance to win ₱10,000 worth of ShopeePay credits. Snap a photo of yourself and six items that you bought on Shopee using this template: https://shp.ee/gavwbvg. Submit your entry until June 6 to this link: https://shp.ee/pu7y45n. Shopee will notify the winners on June 20.

Excited to go shopping? Take a look at all the deals in store at the Shopee 6.6-7.7 Mid-Year Sale at https://shopee.ph/m/6-6-sneak-peek.

Don’t forget to use ShopeePay for more deals! Top up your ShopeePay wallet easily through your debit card and other convenient channels, and enjoy these promos until June 6:

● Daily free shipping with ₱199 minimum spend and 15% cashback vouchers

● ₱10 worth of data for only ₱1 for for New Digital Buyers

● Up to 20% cashback on Bills Payment

● Free shipping with no minimum spend and 66% coins cashback exclusively on June 6

Download the Shopee app for free via the App Store or Google Play.