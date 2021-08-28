7-Eleven’s Php55 to Php79 single-serve ready-to-heat HottaUlam! meals are now available in over 2,000 stores in Luzon

On-the-go individuals usually flock to the nearest convenience store when they need to go on a quick errands run — whether it be for food, personal care, or household items — at an affordable price. Now that the HottaUlam! single-serve and for-sharing food options are available in more 7-Eleven stores, everything is, almost literally, within reach.

Officially launched late last year, the various HottaUlam! selections are now for sale in over 2,000 stores in Luzon. Customers can choose from any of the eight HottaUlam! single-serve variants to take home: Rico’s Lechon Binagoongan, Rico’s Lechon Sisig, Pork Laing, two sticks of Pork BBQ, Chicken BBQ, Fried Bangus, Pinakbet, and Ginataang Langka; at Php55 to Php79 per pack.

Larger servings for families and barkadas are available too! Ready-to-heat lutong bahay viands such as Pork Steak, Chicken Curry, and Beef Caldereta are priced at Php159 each and are good for two to three pax. Baliwag Liempo or Lechon Manok are also available at Php115 each.

These no-cook, easy-to-prepare #My711HottaUlam meals are the best choice for individuals and families who have a limited budget to spend and no time to spare. Because of the ongoing pandemic, many families experience the struggle of balancing work and life at home. Being the friendly neighborhood convenience store 7-Eleven is, it hopes to alleviate some of the burden through these convenient and affordable products.

7-Eleven has always been about making lives easier for the community, moreso during the pandemic when it launched the Bayanihan Savings and Selections initiative, which was to make grocery items available at more affordable prices.

If there’s a 7-Eleven store nearby, you know that you’re all set for life — even when you’re on a budget. Head to the 7-Eleven store near you to get your HottaUlam! fix!

Don’t forget to wear your face mask and face shield, observe physical distancing, and follow safety protocols inside the store. Contactless payment methods like CLiQQ app and GCash are also encouraged to further ensure your safety.