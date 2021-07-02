7 Fun Facts about TREASURE that K-Pop Fans Should Know

If you’re a K-Pop fan, you’ve definitely heard of TREASURE, YG Entertainment’s youngest boy band. They may be new, but with their high-energy songs and killer choreographies, this rookie group has already made quite the impression on the K-Pop scene.

Interested in getting further acquainted with your future favorite boy group? New stans, here are a few basic facts you should know about TREASURE:

1. TREASURE has 12 members

You’ll have a hard time finding a bias, because CHOI HYUN SUK, JIHOON, YOSHI, JUNKYU, MASHIHO, YOON JAE HYUK, ASAHI, BANG YE DAM, DOYOUNG, HARUTO, PARK JEONG WOO, and SO JUNG HWAN each possess their own unique charms!

2. The group has two leaders

TREASURE is currently the largest group on YG Entertainment’s roster. With so many members, it only seemed practical for the group to elect two leaders. CHOI HYUN SUK and JIHOON, the two eldest, share joint leadership of the band.

3. They debuted in August last year

TREASURE entered the K-Pop scene on August 7, 2020 with their debut single, “BOY,” catching the attention of K-Pop fans around the world. The electrifying music video which accompanied the song managed to surpass 10 million views after a mere 26 hours!

4. And they just debuted in Japan this year

Coming on the heels of the release of “BEAUTIFUL,” which served as a popular anime theme song, TREASURE made their Japanese debut on March 31, 2021. The album contained Japanese versions of all their previous songs.

5. But they’ve already won a lot of awards

As a rookie group, TREASURE has already proven that they’re quite a force to reckon with. Just look at some of the awards they’ve bagged since their debut less than a year ago—Rookie Artist of the Year at the 35th Golden Disc Awards and at the 2020 Asia Artist Awards, Best New Male Artist and Worldwide Fans’ Choice TOP 10 at the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards, and Global Super Rookies by Genius Korea.

6. The members call the fandom TREASURE MAKER

The fandom is officially named TREASURE MAKER, but, adorably, the boys have also taken to calling their fans “teume” for short.

7. They’ve already started flexing their acting skills

The members made their acting debut with their web drama, “It’s Okay, That’s Friendship,” a hilarious parody that touches on friendship and school life. It’s a must-watch for every TREASURE MAKER!

Couldn’t get enough of TREASURE at last month’s Shopee 6.6 Mid-Year Sale TV Special? Good news, TREASURE MAKER: you can catch TREASURE perform once again at Shopee 7.7 Mid-Year Sale TV Special. Tune in to GMA 7 and Shopee Live this July 7, 9:30-11:30 PM to watch your favorite members! You also get the chance to win over ₱7,000,000 worth of prizes by watching the show.

Meanwhile, enjoy free shipping with no minimum spend, up to 20% cashback, and ₱1 deals at Shopee 7.7 Mid-Year Sale. Until July 7, top up your ShopeePay wallet through your debit card and other convenient channels to enjoy more exclusive deals such as free shipping with a minimum spend of ₱199, 15% daily cashback, ₱10 worth of data for only ₱1, and up to 35% cashback on Bills Payment. On July 7 only, enjoy more upsized deals such as free shipping with no minimum spend and 50% cashback.

Download the Shopee app for free via the App Store or Google Play.