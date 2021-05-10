7 hygienic habits to protect what matters most

The fight against the COVID-19 virus continues even today. While the world embarks on a global search for a vaccine to contain the pandemic, the first line of defense in protecting ourselves and our loved ones is good personal hygiene.

Proper bathroom hygiene is essential, and especially important when we are spending more time together at home. By sharing 7 simple habits, the new HygieneClean™ campaign by American Standard™ seeks to educate and promote better bathroom hygiene to help us protect what matters most – our loved ones. While hand washing remains the most effective action to reduce the spread of pathogens, good bathroom hygiene habits are also important.

Habit #1: Wash your hands frequently. The number of germs on your hands can double after you use the toilet and can cause serious health problems if they come into contact with your eyes, nose and mouth. By washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, we can prevent the spread of infections including COVID-19. The Signature Collection basin faucet features the ComfortMove™ technology which promises a smooth and precise handling movement for just the right amount of water, every time. The faucet also contains low lead for an additional level of health and safety for you and your family.

Habit #2: Flush the toilet after every use. If you think the toilet bowl is festering with germs, you’re probably right. On average, a toilet bowl is home to 3.2 million bacteria per square inch, which is why flushing after every use is important for the safety of our health.

Featured in the Acacia Evolution Collection, Aqua Ceramic™ harnesses the power of water to penetrate between contaminants and the toilet surface, ensuring that waste is lifted off with every flush. The one-piece toilets are also equipped with the Double Vortex™ flushing system which ensures maximum flushing performance with minimum water usage, saving 22,776 liters of water in a year for a family of 4. Combined with PowerRim™ technology, the rimless design eliminates hard to reach surfaces for effective removal of dirt and stains; while ComfortClean™ technology features an antibacterial glaze that effectively inhibits the growth of E. coli bacteria in the toilet bowl.

Habit #3: Shower frequently. Showering frequently not only keeps grime and germs away, it can also be a great experience with intuitive controls, multiple spray modes and safety with American Standard Safety Lock on the EasySET™ shower products. The EasySET™ Concealed has a preset temperature function which means you no longer waste precious water fiddling with the control for the perfect comfortable water temperature. The Safety Lock ensures that water temperature is kept at a safe level to protect the young ones from scalding incidents.

Habit #4: Clean your toilet thoroughly. A single gram of human feces can actually contain up to one trillion germs. E. coli is one of the many bacteria found in feces (and toilets) that can cause gut-related and respiratory infections. To combat against E. coli, American Standard™ has developed ComfortClean™ technology, part of its HygieneClean™ System to provide long-lasting protection against bacteria and germs. A revolutionary ceramic glaze with zinc oxide effectively inhibits the growth of E-coli inside the toilet bowl, as proven in tests conducted by Industrial Microbiological Services Limited (IMSL). ComfortClean™ can be found in the Signature Collection, where the one-piece toilets are also equipped with SiphonMax™ Flushing System with PowerRim™ to remove both heavy and light waste with minimum effort.

Habit #5: Maintain good personal hygiene when using the toilet. Manual bidets and e-bidets are gaining more popularity as they provide a more sanitary cleanse. Compared to hand-held trigger sprays, manual bidets and e-bidets offer hands-free options for a hygienic cleanse and keep the toilet seat clean and dry. The Slim Smart Washer II, a manual bidet seat and cover that fits easily with elongated toilet bowls, comes with self-cleaning antibacterial dual nozzles to allow for different angles for posterior and feminine cleansing, and effectively minimizing risks of cross contamination.

Habit #6: Make personal cleansing more hygienic. More consumers are making the upgrade to integrated shower toilets for elevated hygiene, comfort and convenience. With an integrated shower toilet like the Aerozen™, the auto-flush feature provides for a germ-free and hands-free experience. Its seat sensor eliminates any accidental flushes and water wastage. It also features dual nozzles that are antibacterial and self-cleaning, so there is little worry about cross contamination among users. Nozzle tips are rinsed with water before and after every use, while a nozzle shutter provides added hygienic protection against potential backsplash. Its quick-detach seat cover allows it to be easily removed for convenient cleaning of hard-to-reach areas.

Habit #7: Clean and disinfect high touchpoints regularly: Practice routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces in the bathroom such as sinks, faucets, toilets, door handles and light switches. The sink where we wash our hands harbors over 2,700 bacteria in a square inch. Now the faucet which we turn on with our dirty hands, and then off with clean hands has over 6000 bacteria lurking per square inch! That is probably enough reason (and germs) for us to start wiping down the bathroom regularly!

American Standard™ products continue to be packed with HygieneClean™ technologies to raise hygiene standards globally. The highly dependable offerings of American Standard™ have been providing consumers with inviting bathrooms to relax in. Innovative breakthroughs and technologies have further placed the brand at the forefront as it endeavors to raise the standard of living by delivering bathroom solutions that are beautiful, purposeful and safe for everyone.