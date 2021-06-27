7K Sounds Artists Big J, Iman, and La Santos Introduce New Singles

ABS-CBN Music introduced its newest partner label, 7K Sounds, which seeks to champion the sounds of the more than 7,000 islands of the Philippines.

“7K Sounds is an exciting addition to our music labels, especially since our main goal is to showcase the Filipino sound to the global stage,” said ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo.

The music label is helmed by its CEO, singer-songwriter LA Santos, who got inspired by foreign artists championed in their home country for their unique sound. He also sees the label as a platform where more Pinoy artists can express themselves through various music genres.

“More than a music label, we are a group of dreamers striving to give others like us a platform where they can shine. We are constantly finding ways to showcase what Filipino artists are capable of, because we believe that we deserve to be heard,” he said.

LA just released his newest single “Gitna Ng Langit,” a groovy pop R&B tune with infectious beat and amazing guitar work. The song is an appreciation of one’s connection with a loved one even in the most mundane of situations. He also previously came out with the song “Hibang” released under the new label.

Rapper Big J, Jerson Sonza in real life, also dropped his sophomore single under 7K Sounds. Entitled “No Violence,” the hip-hop track talks about defiance—encouraging a positive attitude despite the challenges in various situations. The artist, skilled in freestyle rapping and writing as really as 2016, often includes references of his hardships in life in his song lyrics.

Another 7K Sounds artist, Iman Franchesa Cristal or simply Iman is an R&B and soul singer and beauty queen who won in the 2021 Ms. Kumu Global Pageant. The Academy of Rock Philippines alumna released her debut single under 7K Sounds titled “Blackout,” an experimental R&B and soul tune about a person still hung up on someone but doesn’t really want to continue with the feelings any longer.

Aside from these fresh music releases, 7K Sounds will soon release the song “Posporo,” a collaboration of The Dawn, Sheryn Regis, and Third Flo’ and LA’s “Anong Pangalan Mo,” his collaboration with CLR which will be played in the upcoming Bb. Pilipinas pageant.

For more details on 7K Sounds, follow the label on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube at @7ksounds.