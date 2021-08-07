Filipino hip-hop group 8 Ballin’ signs with Def Jam Philippines

Hip-hop collective 8 Ballin’ has signed an exclusive contract with Def Jam Philippines as part of the label’s roster of esteemed music acts.

The promising newcomer was discovered by A&R Senior Manager of Def Jam Philippines Allan Mitchell “Daddy A” Silonga in 2020 when he was scouting for new music discoveries that have the potential to make it big. After several discussions with the group and their manager Schumi, 8 Ballin’ has finally agreed to join the international music label’s artist lineup.

“As a very young collective, we realized that we needed a lot of guidance in the industry and when we met the UMG/Def Jam team, not only are they the global number 1 label, but they have an amazing team with people we can trust. This is definitely life changing and we can’t wait to further propel our career.” founding member PRAY shares in a statement.

Aside from upcoming singles and possibly, an album or EP in the pipeline, 8 Ballin’ is slated to re-release their 8-song catalog with the help of Def Jam Philippines. They’re also planning to drop their highly anticipated single “Alon,” which the group describes as a “mid tempo song that deals with facing adversities in life, and looking past the challenges with renewed appreciation for true friends and family.”

Founded by rap artists PRAY and R!S in 2018, the Rizal-based group is composed of eclectic and widely talent rappers, producers, and musicians (Juan-E, cXy, Supboi K, Ya’akov, TEEN, Ego, and LvxIndomino), whose body of work comes from a place of real-life experiences and inspiring encounters in the city and beyond.

With the success of their viral single “KNOW ME,” 8 Ballin’ recently broke through the mainstream consciousness with more than 17 million streams on YouTube and Spotify combined, making them one of the Filipino artists to watch out for this 2021.

“KNOW ME” is out now on all streaming platforms worldwide via Def Jam Philippines and MCA Music Inc.