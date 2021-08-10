917Ventures marks 2 years of impactful innovations and uplifting lives

Globe’s resident venture builder, 917Ventures, is celebrating two years of innovative solutions that address everyday challenges. As a way to thank digital platform users and the general public for their strong patronage, 917Ventures is holding a month-long promo this August in partnership with its portfolio companies.

Consumers may enjoy the following vouchers by visiting the links below to claim the following perks:

10% off on PureGo groceries: https://917ventures.com/hbd-pg

Free One Month consultation from KonsultaMD: https://917ventures.com/hbd-kmd

10% off on any SHOOR experience from AdSpark: https://917ventures.com/hbd-as

Free delivery on Generika products from RUSH: https://917ventures.com/hbd-ru

Free UPSTREAM ticket for any movie: https://917ventures.com/hbd-h2

“This is our simple way of expressing our appreciation and gratefulness to millions of Filipinos who have allowed us to improve their lives through our technology platforms. We are always pushing the envelope in technology and how it can help solve nagging pain points,” said Vince Yamat, 917Ventures Managing Director.

In the past two years alone, 917Ventures, the country’s largest corporate venture builder wholly-owned by Globe, has vetted over 300 big ideas and has funded and launched 20, three of which — Benta, Fanlife, and KodeGo — were already launched early this year as an operating venture.

There are more in the pipeline as the venture builder is focused on making ideas ripe for disruption come to life in the fields of FinTech, AdTech, EduTech, HealthTech, E-commerce, Data, and Loyalty industries.

On 917Ventures’ vision for the next year, Yamat added: “We’re setting our sights on the ‘next GCash’ and are very optimistic as we move forward towards another year of incubating and accelerating next-generation businesses that will not only help people but also further national development.”

The company has the unique advantage of leveraging Globe’s 84 million customer base, 150,000 enterprise partners, over a million distribution points, and access to Globe and Ayala assets. This ensures that ventures can scale fast and reach more consumers.

To discover more ideas that can be turned into viable endeavors, 917Ventures has started Velocity late last year. The three-month bootcamp brings external talents to provide them the opportunity to create ventures with the growth levers and network advantage of operating within 917Ventures and Globe. Velocity has already run two batches with 260 applications. The third batch is set to commence in October.

Among 917Ventures’ largest and widely-used portfolio companies include GCash, the No. 1 e-wallet in the Philippines; KonsultaMD, today’s largest telehealth company; HealthNow, the leading healthcare integrator in the Philippines; AdSpark, a full-service, data-driven marketing agency; RUSH, a loyalty-as-a-service and e-commerce provider; and PureGo, a smooth and affordable online grocery shopping.

The Globe Group strongly supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDG), particularly UN SDG No. 9, on the importance of infrastructure and innovation as significant drivers for economic growth and development. It is committed to upholding the UN Global Compact principles and contributing to 10 UN SDGs.

