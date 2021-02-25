A colorful European flea market experience at The Palacio

0 comment

Culture enthusiasts from all over the metro enjoyed a weekend filled with beautiful art, antiques, and home décor, along with other exciting activities during the “Flea Market at Palacio de Memoria,” an artisanal fair inspired by the El Rastro de Madrid flea market in Spain.

As the heritage house that champions the arts, history, and culture, Palacio de Memoria held the event to show the significance of art and how it can help move our lives forward in times of crisis. The flea market promoted various Filipino crafts and goods, and in turn, supported local craftsmen and artisans and their families. Likewise, the weekend affair also provided a quick escape to leave behind the worries of the current situation, and simply immerse in the richness of the historied past, amid the venue’s expansive and lush grounds.

Among the main attractions of the  two-day event were a charming array of art and decorative pieces, including vintage paintings and photographs from Gallery of Prints, vintage memorabilia from Archivo 1984, luxury bespoke rugs from Studio Soliven, colorful tableware from Tablescapes PH, and woven household items from A Basket Full, among many others. Everyone was able to explore beautiful artifacts with the majestic Palacio de Memoria mansion and vibrant gardens in the background.

This flea market aims to bring together people who share an interest in arts and culture. It’s always heartwarming to see how beautiful items for the home can give someone so much happiness, especially during these times. So, after a year of holding our art-related events virtually, it’s a nice change to finally hold a live event that’s fun and safe,” said Palacio de Memoria general manager Camille Lhuillier.

A highlight of the event was the  Connoisseur Talks with Dr. Jaime Laya who discussed and highlighted some notable art pieces from different eras and their significance in  Philippine culture and history.

Following the talk by Dr. Laya, guests joined an informative cognac master class by Remy Martin. Complementing the luxurious drinks were gastronomic treats, including an exclusive menu and demo by Cibo di Marghi and Chef Gaita Fores, as well as a Cigar Night with Tabacalera Incorporada and Don Papa Rum.

To help ensure the health and safety of everyone, Palacio de Memoria implemented strict safety measures throughout the duration of the fair.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

GInsure grows total insurance coverage to PHP 8.3 B as Filipinos protect themselves vs COVID

Team Orange 0 comments
GCash, the undisputed leader and preferred mobile wallet in the Philippines, pursues its commitment to financial inclusion as it protects over 100,000 Filipinos against life and health-threatening conditions through GInsure.…

Lamudi partners with RLC Residences: Raising the Game with Smart Living and Connected Solutions

Team Orange 0 comments Malls & Real Estate
Top property developer RLC Residences teams up with leading real estate partner Lamudi for unparalleled visibility to raise the game, provide smart and productive living, and enable homeowners to connect.…

Break barriers at the Smart 5G Experiential Zone in Molito, Alabang on February 26 to 28

Team Orange 0 comments Events
Mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) is making it simpler and easier for subscribers to experience and enjoy next-level speeds at the Smart 5G Experiential Zone in Molito Lifestyle…

SM Supermalls rolls out SM Electronic Waste Collection Program

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
Every year, the world produces more electronic waste (e-waste) than the last due to advancements in technology that shorten the average life spans of gadgets and electronics. According to the…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone