A colorful European flea market experience at The Palacio

Culture enthusiasts from all over the metro enjoyed a weekend filled with beautiful art, antiques, and home décor, along with other exciting activities during the “Flea Market at Palacio de Memoria,” an artisanal fair inspired by the El Rastro de Madrid flea market in Spain.

As the heritage house that champions the arts, history, and culture, Palacio de Memoria held the event to show the significance of art and how it can help move our lives forward in times of crisis. The flea market promoted various Filipino crafts and goods, and in turn, supported local craftsmen and artisans and their families. Likewise, the weekend affair also provided a quick escape to leave behind the worries of the current situation, and simply immerse in the richness of the historied past, amid the venue’s expansive and lush grounds.

Among the main attractions of the two-day event were a charming array of art and decorative pieces, including vintage paintings and photographs from Gallery of Prints, vintage memorabilia from Archivo 1984, luxury bespoke rugs from Studio Soliven, colorful tableware from Tablescapes PH, and woven household items from A Basket Full, among many others. Everyone was able to explore beautiful artifacts with the majestic Palacio de Memoria mansion and vibrant gardens in the background.

“This flea market aims to bring together people who share an interest in arts and culture. It’s always heartwarming to see how beautiful items for the home can give someone so much happiness, especially during these times. So, after a year of holding our art-related events virtually, it’s a nice change to finally hold a live event that’s fun and safe,” said Palacio de Memoria general manager Camille Lhuillier.

A highlight of the event was the Connoisseur Talks with Dr. Jaime Laya who discussed and highlighted some notable art pieces from different eras and their significance in Philippine culture and history.

Following the talk by Dr. Laya, guests joined an informative cognac master class by Remy Martin. Complementing the luxurious drinks were gastronomic treats, including an exclusive menu and demo by Cibo di Marghi and Chef Gaita Fores, as well as a Cigar Night with Tabacalera Incorporada and Don Papa Rum.

To help ensure the health and safety of everyone, Palacio de Memoria implemented strict safety measures throughout the duration of the fair.