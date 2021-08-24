A home built for success: SMDC launches ICE Tower RESO

Leading real estate developer SM Development Corporation (SMDC) responds to the demand created by today’s way of life with ICE Tower Residential-Offices (RESO), a modern development that allows its residents to live, work and succeed.

Unlike any other property in the market, ICE Tower RESO promotes an entrepreneurial lifestyle with “spaces for success.” The new development makes a seamless shift possible between home life and professional duty, offering the luxury and comforts of a premium condominium development, while providing facilities expected of a professional office address. It’s a living space where entrepreneurs can evolve their business aspirations from idea, to start-up, to a full-blown enterprise.

The development is fully integrated into the Mall of Asia (MOA) complex, Metro Manila’s premier lifestyle and business district. The property is in the pre-selling phase and has a target completion date of end-2024.

Live and work reimagined at the address of success

The idea of “live at work” takes a literal and pleasant turn at ICE Tower RESO, which features a full glass façade inspired by the symmetry and smooth glossy surface of ice. The development sits on a 3,859 sq.m. property, with 844 units in two-bedroom, one-bedroom and studio configuration. Each space is designed with the needs of the modern business person in mind.

Fiber optic technology will provide unit owners quick access to the internet for those important online client meetings and digital campaign rollouts. Operate without any worry, with a 100% backup power system to ensure that business operations will never be interrupted. Meanwhile, access to natural light and ventilation will make for a healthy work environment that maximizes creativity, production, and performance.

Amenities for a successful, well-balanced lifestyle

ICE Tower RESO also features business offerings almost tantamount to a Grade-A office building. Easy access to functional spaces, office machines and executive services at the Business Hub will increase efficiency for entrepreneurs and their employees while lowering monthly expenses.

Fully-equipped meeting rooms and a board room can be used as training rooms, virtual rooms, and ideation rooms. A spacious function hall can host a company event or a product launch. There are designated working spaces as well that are made comfortable yet professional.

ICE Tower RESO also recognizes the value of networking for entrepreneurs. Collaborate with like-minded business people or entertain clients in the upscale ambiance of the Social Hub. If the stress level breaches capacity, go for a quick workout at the Fitness Hub.

Other recreational facilities of the property include the resort-styled Central Pool, and the Sky Lounge at the roof deck, which offers a panoramic view of the Manila Bay and MOA Complex.

A successful real estate investment

ICE Tower RESO is located at the corner of Sunrise Drive and EDSA extension at the Mall of Asia Complex. The 60-hectare mixed-used township community remains one of the best areas for property investment in Metro Manila.

Given the evolution of the Bay City from an entertainment zone into a global business hub, along with its connectivity to the international airports, other business districts and key thoroughfares, properties in the MOA Complex have robust capital appreciation. The promising potential will only be bolstered by the country’s economic recovery and the continued development of infrastructure projects in the area.

Being in the MOA Complex also means everything that the community has to offer is within reach. Just outside the doors of ICE Tower RESO awaits an exciting world of shopping, leisure, entertainment and work experiences. Within the MOA Complex is SM Mall of Asia, one of the largest malls in Southeast Asia, along with hotels, convention centers, entertainment parks, residential condos and office spaces that are at par with world-class standards.

As with other SMDC developments, ICE Tower RESO will be professionally managed and maintained by Greenmist Property Management Corporation with its comprehensive residential and office property services.

To know more about SMDC Ice Tower RESO, visit https://smdc.com/properties/ice-tower/.