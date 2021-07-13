A New SOMERSET Rises In Salcedo

Living in these most unusual times has made us realize what truly matters. Our environment may have changed, how we interact with each other may be different, but what remains the same is the essentiality of a home. If anything, we now fully appreciate the value of having a place where we feel safe, properly looked after and cordially taken care of.

Extending its arms wide soon to welcome you home in the heart of the Philippines’ financial capital is Somerset Central Salcedo Makati. Your newest address in Metro Manila is designed to empower you to take on the best things in life—to live your own story.

“When you think of a home, we want you to imagine stepping inside Somerset Central Salcedo Makati and living your best life. Our mission is to deliver you the peace of mind that you deserve by not having to worry about the details and allow you to focus on your goals,” says Susan Salcedo, General Manager of Somerset Central Salcedo Makati and the City Manager of The Ascott Limited Philippines.

Located at H.V. Dela Costa St. in Salcedo Village, Somerset Central Salcedo Makati is a serviced residence that will make you feel at home and at ease. The new Makati residence vows to extend to every guest the world-renowned qualities of the Somerset Serviced Residences brand. Experience quality accommodation and receive genuine service from the warm staff as we create a familiar and memorable experience for you.

Somerset Central Salcedo Makati is poised to promote inspired living by presenting modern home comforts and well-designed spaces where design meets functionality. Housed within the residence’s stylish 32-storey building are 285 rooms spread across five luxurious apartment types. These are Studio Apartment (24 sq m.), Studio Premiere (41 sq m.), One-Bedroom (51-55 sq m.), Two-Bedroom (83-86 sq m.) and Three-Bedroom (151-168 sq m.) units.

All rooms are appointed with ensuite bathroom, split air-conditioning and wireless internet access, while the bigger apartments have fully-equipped kitchens and washer and dryer for your convenience. Your privacy, safety and comfort are ensured with 24-hour security and guest services. Checking in with your furry companions? They will feel right at home, too, as the property is 100% pet-friendly.

Guests will also get to enjoy recreational areas, including a swimming pool, fitness centre, a Residents’ Lounge and Cubbies playroom for kids. The residence offers a host of business support facilities as well. Top of which is the Azalea Function Room that has a seating capacity of 100.

Meanwhile, treat yourself to the newest restaurant in town opening soon at Somerset Central Salcedo Makati. Nonya Café will showcase the best and most authentic Singaporean and Malaysian cuisine, plus a wide range of classic Western and other Asian dishes. To be served at night at Nonya Café are cocktails and a rich selection of wines and spirits to round out your special dining experience.

A safe home in every way

While leisure guests have to wait until protocols are relaxed, Somerset Central Salcedo Makati will initially welcome corporate and essential guests. The doors of the residence will likewise be open for returning expatriates and overseas Filipinos in search of safe and accommodating isolation spaces, as they prepare to return to work or to reunite with families and friends.

Needless to say, health and safety are of prime importance to Somerset Central Salcedo Makati. As part of The Ascott Limited Philippines, the residence will ensure that guests have a worry-free stay through the Ascott Cares program (www.the-ascott.com/ascottcares).

Ascott Cares serves as a testament to the company’s commitment to hygiene and cleanliness in this time of a global pandemic. All around the world, as Ascott welcomes guests back to its properties, the company provides enhanced hygiene and safety standards to offer them a truly safe home away from home.

The program lists nine commitments as part of Ascott’s duty of care to its guests, staff, partners and the planet. These points include heightened hygiene and sanitation measures of the staff, enhanced rules and regulations in shared facilities, and top-notch cleaning standards across all properties.

Newly integrated into the Ascott Cares program is the Wellness and Security commitment, wherein Ascott introduces a “24/7 On-Call Wellness & Security measure.” In partnership with International SOS, round-the-clock health, wellness and security support is now a phone call away to give you greater comfort and reassurance.

Indeed, if it is a safe place that you seek, one where you feel you belong, come home soon to Somerset Salcedo Makati.