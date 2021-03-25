A safe and egg-citing way to celebrate the arrival of the Easter Bunny at Crimson Hotel Filinvest City, Manila

These uncertain times have left everyone with many questions about exciting celebrations like Easter, and without a doubt, it will be a little different with the ongoing restrictions on gatherings. Delicious meals, festive decorations, and the Easter egg hunt for the little ones – these are cherished memories the kids will keep. So during the pandemic, how does one keep these memories alive? The good news is one can still carry on the fun tradition with family and friends safely, virtually.

Following its successful 1st virtual Halloween party last year, Crimson Hotel Filinvest City, Manila will be hosting yet another innovative way for the kids to stay engaged and connected from the safety of their homes on Easter Sunday.

With its virtual Easter party on April 4, Hop Down the Bunny Trail, participants will receive a bunny-themed insulated bag loaded with the kids’ all-time favorite snacks such as a burger with fries, cheesy popcorn, rainbow cookies, and assorted chocolate treats. What’s good about the Easterrific insulated bag is that it is eco-friendly and can be used long after the Easter celebrations, too.

Along with the bountiful Easter bundle, participants will also have an exclusive access to interactive virtual games, activities, and fun surprises.

Parents can register their kids via bit.ly/hopdownthebunnytrail from today until April 2, 2021.

