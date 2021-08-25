A sneak peek into James and Nadine’s first campaign together in a long time

Just recently, all-around celebrities James Reid and Nadine Lustre teamed up for the first time in a long while, for the launch of the OPPO Reno6 #EveryEmotionInPortrait campaign. For the release of the newest smartphone series from OPPO, James and Nadine filmed a digital video featuring their duet song, “Complicated Love.”

Giving you an exclusive look behind the scenes of the video shoot, OPPO captured the duo’s real and raw emotions in portrait, as they shot scenes of recording their song in the studio, and even jamming together outdoors.

#OPPOReno6 series, the latest gizmo powerhouse launched last August 6 is packed with AI-enabled innovative imaging features that helps you easily take high-quality portrait videos and photos, so you can capture every emotion in portrait with your loved ones. The newest camera features, such as Bokeh Flare Portrait, AI Portrait Beautification Video, AI Highlight Video, and AI Palette, help you release your true emotions through photos and videos effortlessly like with these behind the scenes photos of James and Nadine on their newest music video.

Available in two colors, Aurora and Stellar Black, the OPPO Reno6 features a stunning appearance that adds richness and diversity of colorful reflective effects of blue and green tones that change with different angles. The all-new OPPO Reno6 Series is now available for only Php 19,999 for Reno6 Z and Php 26,999 for Reno6 5G.

To know more about OPPO’s latest Reno6 Series, visit the OPPO Philippines’ official website at www.oppo.com.ph/ or its official Facebook page at OPPO Philippines.

To learn more, visit OPPO’s official website at www.oppo.com/ph or via the official Facebook page at OPPO Philippines.