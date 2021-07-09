A special dinner and tour promo from The Palacio

Going out on solo trips, dates, or gimmicks may be rare because of community quarantine restrictions. But if there is a chance, why not indulge in some “me time” or spend time with friends over a delicious meal and private tour at Palacio de Memoria, the beautiful, fully restored pre-war mansion located right at the heart of Metro Manila? Now is the perfect time to visit as Palacio de Memoria is offering a special “Tour & Dine” promo.

Through the promo, guests will get to enjoy a taste of appetizing Italian cuisine at The Loggia, the new restaurant by Asia’s Best Female Chef by Margarita Forés, after which you can enjoy a tour of The Palacio where you also get to appreciate the arts, religion, and rich history.

“While spending time at home has become the new normal for many, we encourage them to try our tour and food at The Loggia. They can dine al fresco and safely and immerse themselves in our rich culture with a private tour of the grounds,” said Camille Lhuillier-Albani, Palacio de Memoria general manager.

Promo packages start at P750 and include The Palacio tour, as well as refreshing iced tea and tramezzini prosciutto with tomato and basil. There are also packages priced at P1,000, and P1,500 which includes additional dishes from The Loggia. If you’re going with family, friends, or out-of-towners, Palacio is also offering a package for a group of 10 people at P10,000.

Located along Roxas Boulevard in Parañaque City, Palacio de Memoria is has stood the test of time. The picturesque mansion was restored by the Lhuillier family, who is committed to showcase the Filipino culture, arts, and history.

Visitors will also get a chance to capture Instagram-worthy moments in amenities such as the Red Room, the Front and Back Garden, and the Mosphil Lounge, a retrofitted plane for events.

A special dinner and tour promo.

If you’re looking for some respite from the pandemic, visit Palacio de Memoria and avail of the “Tour & Dine” promo.

To help ensure the health and safety of everyone, Palacio de Memoria strictly implements safety protocols. For more information, visit https://www.palaciodememoria.com or follow @thepalaciodememoria on Facebook and @palacio.de.memoria on Instagram.