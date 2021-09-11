Aaliyah’s Third Studio Album ‘ΛΛLIYΛH’ Out Now!

Today marks the re-release of 5x GRAMMY-nominated superstar Aaliyah‘s third studio album, ‘ΛΛLIYΛH’. Also known as “The Red Album” this last body of work is available across all streaming platforms via partnership with Blackground Records 2.0 and EMPIRE.

Following the anticipated re-release of ‘One In A Million’ receiving #1 catalog and digital, #2 on the independent charts, and debuting #10 on the Billboard 200 just last week, the last chapter from the late R&B songstress’s catalogue is now here with ‘ΛΛLIYΛH’ available to fans everywhere. Upon its initial release, the self-titled album received critical acclaim and charted at number two on the Billboard 200. Including hit singles “Rock The Boat” and “More Than a Woman”, the 2x RIAA Multi-Platinum album established a blueprint for R&B artists today, and received GRAMMY nominations for Best R&B Album and Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for “Rock the Boat” and “More Than a Woman”. After Aaliyah’s heartbreaking passing, sales of the project catapulted the record to the top of the Billboard 200, eventually reaching more than 13 million copies sold worldwide.

Released during a blossoming time in the R&B genre, ‘ΛΛLIYΛH’ has since been cited by critics as one of the genre’s best and most influential records from this era. In 2005, the project ranked 66th on GQ’s “100 Coolest Albums in the World” then a few years later, it was named one of VIBE’s “150 Essential Albums of the Vibe Era.” Most recently, NPR listed the album as one of their ‘150 Greatest Albums Made By Women’.

Aaliyah merchandise is available for pre-sale at blackgroundrecords.net/shop/collection. The collection references nostalgic 90’s style pieces ranging from vintage jerseys to commemorative tees and hoodies.

‘ΛΛLIYΛH’ Tracklist

1. We Need a Resolution featuring Timbaland

2. Loose Rap featuring Static

3. Rock the Boat

4. More Than a Woman

5. Never No More

6. I Care 4 U

7. Extra Smooth

8. Read Between the Lines

9. U Got Nerve

10. I Refuse

11. It’s Whatever

12. I Can Be

13. Those Were the Days

14. What If

15. Try Again