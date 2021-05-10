Abbott and Shopee celebrate Family Nutrition Day by encouraging families to eat right and live healthy

Abbott, a global healthcare company and Shopee, a leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and the Philippines, are coming together to help improve nutrition at every stage of life for people in the country. Nutrition for the Whole Family, a regional initiative across six countries including the Philippines, will be held on Shopee Super Brand Day in May.

The Nutrition For The Whole Family campaign aims to nurture families to live fuller lives through good nutrition, and through this program, families will receive nutrition tips, engage with a nutritionist and get to select a range of Abbott’s science-based nutrition products for children and adults.

Today, consumers are prioritizing their health by being more mindful of their diets[ ]. Eating is no longer just about taste and sustenance – nutrition has become a key element in living better and healthier. According to Abbott’s annual brand health study, Filipino consumers are engaging in outdoor activities like gardening, as well as taking vitamins and minerals to supplement their health and wellness habits.

More people are shopping for health-related products such as nutritional supplements online, with the Health category on Shopee growing year-on-year. To meet the growing demand online, Abbott and Shopee want to support families in choosing the right nutrition products for their needs. Abbott brands participating in the campaign include Similac GainSchool, Similac TummiCare, PediaSure Plus, Ensure Gold, and Glucerna. Through Shopee’s suite of engagement tools, consumers can look forward to fun ways to improve their nutrition.

Dr. Jose Dimaano, Medical Affairs Director Asia-Pacific at Abbott, says, “Proper nutrition is the foundation for living your best life. That’s why Abbott strives to strengthen communities around the region through the power of science-based nutrition as we believe that with good nutrition, every stage of life can be a healthy one. Through our partnership with Shopee, we can empower more families to choose nutritious food by providing valuable information and tips as well as a range of specialized nutrition products to eat healthy.”

Ian Ho, Regional Managing Director at Shopee, says, “It is crucial for consumers to get access to reliable information when shopping for health-related products. As such, we’re happy to work with Abbott, a globally trusted brand, to launch this campaign that educates consumers on nutrition in a fun and interactive way. We invite consumers to join us and learn about science-based nutrition tips, as well as shop for Abbott’s high-quality nutritional products through this Super Brand Day.”

Starting May 12 until May 14, shoppers can access special content features, including:

Nutrition Tips: A healthy immune system is supported through good nutrition. Consumers can receive nutrition tips on the Alagang Abbott Facebook page to discover the different nutrients and how they help fight against illnesses and infections.

Shopping Guide: Good nutrition starts with making smart choices in the store. Abbott product listings on the Shopee platform will feature the nutrition benefits of the products to help consumers select the right specialized nutrition supplement according to their needs.

Find out more about Abbott’s Nutrition for the Whole Family at www.facebook.com/AbbottNutritionPH/. Click here www.shopee.ph/abbottph to purchase on Shopee.