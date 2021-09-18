Spice Girl Melanie C joins ABC’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’

“Dancing with the Stars” returns for another star-studded season with a new, notable and energetic cast of 15 celebrities who are ready to bring their sparkle and shimmy to the ballroom. The competition begins with a two-hour season premiere, live, Monday, September 20 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series in which celebrities perform choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. Hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks, the series returns to the ballroom with an all-new lineup of celebrities.

Throughout the first evening, the celebrity and pro duos will perform the time-honored dances that include the Quickstep, Paso Doble, Cha Cha, Foxtrot, Jive, Salsa or Tango.

For the show’s first broadcast of the season, there will be no elimination but there will be a special premiere viewer vote. Voting is available via abc.com and SMS/text – and for premiere only, the vote will close at 5:00 a.m. EDT, Tuesday, September 22. Both the viewer votes and the judges’ scores from the premiere will carry over and be combined with judges’ scores and viewer votes from week two. Moving forward with each subsequent episode, the live vote combined with the judges’ scores will be revealed during the broadcast.

Beginning in week two, the live votes will occur each episode only during the live broadcast in the ET/CT time zones (but fans in all U.S. time zones may vote within that window).

The celebrity cast and professional dancers are listed below.

Celebrities (along with dance styles and songs) include the following:

· Country singer Jimmie Allen dancing the Tango to “The Way I Are” by Timbaland ft. Keri Hilson, D.O.E.

· TV actor Brian Austin Green (“Beverly Hills, 90210”) dancing the Foxtrot to “Skate” by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

· Spice Girl Melanie C dancing the Cha Cha to “Wannabe” by Spice Girls

· Reality star Christine Chiu (“Bling Empire”) dancing the Tango to “Glamorous” by Fergie, Ludacris

· TV and film actress Melora Hardin (“The Bold Type”) dancing the Tango to “Simply Irresistible” by Robert Palmer

· Influencer Olivia Jade dancing the Salsa to “Juice” by Lizzo

· Matt James (“The Bachelor”) dancing the Cha Cha to “Give It To Me Baby” by Rick James

· Talk show co-host of “The Talk” Amanda Kloots dancing the Tango to “Dance Again” by Jennifer Lopez, Pit Bull

· Actor Martin Kove (“Cobra Kai”) dancing the Paso Doble to “You’re The Best” by Joe “Bean” Esposito

· Olympic gymnast Suni Lee dancing the Jive to “Stay” by The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber

· WWE superstar The Miz (“Miz & Mrs.”) dancing the Cha Cha to “Butter” by BTS

· Real Housewife Kenya Moore (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”) dancing the Foxtrot to “Kiss Me More” by Doja Cat ft. SZA

· Celebrity Fitness Guru Cody Rigsby dancing the Tango to “Physical” by Dua Lipa

· NBA basketball star Iman Shumpert (“We Got Love Teyana and Iman”) dancing the Jive to “Hey Ya!” by Outkast

· Popstar and dancer JoJo Siwa dancing the Quickstep to “Are You Gonna Be My Girl?” by Jet

Professional dancers include the following:

· Brandon Armstrong

· Lindsay Arnold

· Alan Bersten

· Sharna Burgess

· Cheryl Burke

· Witney Carson

· Artem Chigvintsev

· Val Chmerkovskiy

· Sasha Farber

· Sofia Ghavami

· Jenna Johnson

· Daniella Karagach

· Pasha Pashkov

· Gleb Savchenko

· Emma Slater

· Ezra Sosa

· Britt Stewart

Viewers will have to tune in to the season premiere to find out with whom their favorite professional dancers are paired.

During its fall 2020 run, ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” ranked as the No. 1 entertainment series in its two-hour time slot among Adults 18-49. The series finished among last season’s Top 5 most-watched unscripted series with Total Viewers.

ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” is produced by BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm. Andrew Llinares and Tyra Banks are executive producers.