ABS-CBN News Makes Current Affairs Content More Accessible

Filipinos now have an easier access to current affairs stories that provided light and joy in their lives through the revitalized ABS-CBN Integrated News and Current Affairs Facebook page.

On this page, netizens can find the top-caliber and meaningful reports produced by ABS-CBN Current Affairs that continue to be relevant, useful, and can bring inspiration to viewers up to this day. The short and bite-sized videos featured here include sharp analysis on issues that concern every Filipino, safety tips that are needed in our day-to-day lives, and documentaries that enlighten and give hope.

ABS-CBN News also continues to serve its content on the Facebook and Instagram pages of current affairs shows like “Matanglawin,” “Kuha Mo,” “My Puhunan,” and “Sports U.” The Instagram account of “#NoFilter” remains active to while the Facebook pages of “Mission Possible,” “Salamat Dok,” “Umagang Kay Ganda,” “SOCO,” and “Bandila” continue to post updates. Viewers may also watch throwback reports of ABS-CBN Current Affairs programs at http://news.abs-cbn.com/currentaffairs.

The resurgence of the said Facebook page, which has over 2.5 million followers, and other social media pages of current affairs shows, is part of ABS-CBN News’ efforts to continue to serve and reach more Filipinos wherever they are in the world.

Despite being discontinued in 2020 due to the shutdown of ABS-CBN’s broadcast operations, the programs of ABS-CBN Current Affairs remain felt and in the service of the Filipino online. Follow ABS-CBN Integrated News and Current Affairs on Facebook and the other official accounts of current affairs shows on Facebook and Instagram.