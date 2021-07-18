ABS-CBN Offers New “Kapamilya Forever” Music Video To Thank Viewers And Supporters

ABS-CBN, together with its biggest and brightest stars, honored those who have stood by the company through the new “Kapamilya Forever” music video it launched recently on different ABS-CBN platforms.

The video features the remix of the “Kapamilya Forever” song that was first performed by an all-star ensemble in “ASAP Natin ‘To” last July 11 to thank viewers and supporters for their unwavering love and trust for ABS-CBN even after the shutdown of its broadcast operations and non-renewal of its franchise a year ago.

The new lyrics of “Kapamilya Forever” include “Andito Kami Para Sa ‘Yo” and “Andito Kami Dahil Sa Inyo” to emphasize how ABS-CBN remains committed to serve Filipinos in new ways and through different platforms.

Grateful for the opportunity to be part of the lives of its audiences, ABS-CBN continues to provide support, light, and joy here in the Philippines and all over the world through its news, entertainment, film, and music content, which are available on free TV, cable, online, and on streaming platforms. Viewers who use any digital TV box at home such as the TVplus box only need to rescan their device to be able to watch ABS-CBN entertainment shows airing on TV5 nationwide and A2Z in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

Touched by the words and melody of the song, netizens expressed their reactions to the music video on various online platforms. On Facebook, netizen Pia Arriola said, “Ang sarap tlga maging Kapamilya hndi nawala ang mga palabas thank u abs at mga boss gumagawa po tlga kau ng paraan sana po 1day bumalik n ung saya ng mga asa probinsya.”

On Youtube, netizen Mark Angelo Calpe proudly commented, “Forever Kapamilya! Since birth ABS-CBN na kami (30 years) Never bumitaw at iniwan! SOLID KAPAMILYA ️.”

Twitter user @04kitsim, meanwhile, shared his feeling while watching the performance on “ASAP Natin ‘To.”

“I cried sobrang nakakatouch ng mga songs and very inspiring. Thank you sa mga #Kapamilya na nag stay. #ASAPKapamilyaForever #KapamilyaForever.

Composed by Thyro Alfaro and Tiny Corpuz, with words by ABS-CBN Creative Communications Management division head Robert Labayen, Patrick De Leon, and Lloyd Corpuz, the song “Kapamilya Forever” was first released in May 2020, two weeks after the network’s channels on TV and radio went off-air. Angelo Anilao sang in the first video, while another version was uploaded featuring various Kapamilya artists.

Robert wrote the new lyrics for the 2021 version while Thyro also did the new arrangement of the song. Watch the “Kapamilya Forever” music video on the ABS-CBN Entertainment Facebook page and YouTube channel.