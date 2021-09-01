ABS-CBN To Announce ‘Ultimate Bida Star: Boy Next Door’ Winner

The winner of the first “Ultimate Bida Star: Boy Next Door” will be known on September 8 (Wednesday) at 6 PM on Star Hunt’s Facebook page and kumu Channel and become the next star in a Kapamilya online show.

Cyrill Tumamak of Paranaque, Dustine Mayores of Manila, Red Mendoza of Las Piñas, and Lee Feng Nuñez of Occidental Mindoro are set to face their last and most important acting challenge that will test if they truly learned by heart the lessons they were taught throughout their journey.

Their final scores will be based on the KTX votes, kumu diamonds, and judges scores. The judges for this final challenge are TVDG Head Alex Asuncion, Star Hunt Management Head Raymund Dizon, and Direk Rahyan Carlos.

The “Ultimate Bida Star: Boy Next Door” winner will receive P50,000, a digital film with Kapamilya actors, a ABS-CBN Management Contract, a Star Magic Workshop Scholarship, a chance to be shortlisted for interview in the “Pinoy Big Brother Kumunity” Season 10, and to star in a digital show. Those who want to support their idol can still vote until September 6, 11:59am.

Since Bida Star opened its doors to 50 hopefuls, they all got the chance to compete and take on grueling acting challenges under the guidance of Bida Star Mentor Direk Rahyan Carlos.

They were joined in the journey by hosts Karina Bautista, Aljon Mendoza, Kaori Oinuma, and Rhys Miguel. Netizens got to know more about the contestants in the “Bida Star Boy Next Door Extra” hosted by Ultimate Bida Star Season 2 Gandang Naturally Fresh Ruth Paga on kumu.

