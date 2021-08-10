ABS-CBN Unveils “Kapamilya YOUniverse” On YouTube

ABS-CBN is expanding its universe of experiences for all YouTube subscribers as it launches “Kapamilya YOUniverse” to stream the best in entertainment, music, film, and news on its popular YouTube channels this August.

“Kapamilya YOUniverse” is the coming together of the YouTube channels of Star Cinema, Star Music, MOR Entertainment, ABS-CBN News, and ABS-CBN Entertainment for a showcase of exciting and relevant content – from ABS-CBN classics to new exclusive shows made for YouTube, live concerts, up-to-date news and information, interactive programs, and song playlists.

On the Star Cinema YouTube channel, “He’s Into Her” fans can delight in “He’s Into Her Extras,” which are bite-sized interviews with Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano, and their co-stars, and “He’s Into Her The Journey,” a special documentary about the making of the hit online series.

Film geeks and fans will also enjoy “Secret Movie Files,” which are fun and quick explainers about what went on behind the scenes to pull off the pivotal scenes in Star Cinema’s blockbuster hits. Its first episodes will feature Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, and director Cathy Garcia-Molina.

Music aficionados can enjoy their favorites on Star Music YouTube channel’s “Gold School,” a live jam session featuring the hottest OPM artists’ own versions of popular OPM songs, and “The Music Room,” a live performance set where the best and up-and-coming artists sing their hits.

Filipinos who are looking for fun, advice, and relatable conversations may also turn to the MOR Entertainment YouTube channel. They can tune in to the fan-favorite “Dear MOR,” where DJs Popoy and Betina narrate true love and life stories while interacting with kaMORkadas. They can also listen to non-stop hits in “MOR Playlist,” tickle their imagination in “Bedtime Stories,” send their untold life experiences and secrets to “Confessions,” and get hearty laughs from the impromptu dramedy “Gapnud sa Kinabuhi,” which caters to Bisaya listeners.

Get updated on the latest headlines with ABS-CBN News, as it brings comprehensive news updates, relevant discussions and interviews, and shows that tackle important events and issues this August.

YouTube subscribers in the Philippines who are in need of uninterrupted entertainment can also rely on ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel, which houses Kapamilya Online Live’s 24/7 streaming of classic and current ABS-CBN entertainment shows and movies.

Every month, ABS-CBN Entertainment will also continue to publish English-dubbed series and English-subbed Filipino blockbuster movies for viewers worldwide.

Expect more experiences and surprises to uncover in “Kapamilya YOUniverse” as ABS-CBN unveils more shows on these YouTube channels this August.

Kapamilya YOUniverse is one of the initiatives launched by ABS-CBN to stay connected with Filipinos and to boost its transition into being an agile digital company with the biggest online presence among all media companies and a growing list of digital properties that appeal to a wide array of audiences.

Discover more experiences in ABS-CBN’s Kapamilya YOUniverse on YouTube by subscribing to Star Cinema, Star Music, MOR Entertainment, ABS-CBN News, and ABS-CBN Entertainment.