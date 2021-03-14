Absolut teams up with local Filipino artists to help uplift spirits

It’s hard to look at the world today and deny that we are divided and conflicted. So many things are driving hate and negativity, tearing us apart when we all need help, solidarity, and positivity in these trying times.

In light of these challenges affecting society around the globe, Absolut Vodka wants to shine a light into this darkness. The popular vodka brand rallies behind a new tagline, “It’s In Our Spirit,” recognizing the power of the human spirit to triumph over adversity and reconnect a broken world.

The power of our spirit

Because hope is in our spirit, Absolut encourages people to draw from within ourselves to start the positive change that we want to see in the world. In the Philippines, the brand fuels positivity by partnering with amazing Filipino artists Eunpyon, Hulyen, Kris Abrigo, and Tokwa Penaflorida to create art that inspires everyone.

Digital artist Eunpyon channeled her desire to express herself and her advocacy for gender equality in a bright and dazzling piece, titled “The Spirit of a Filipino.” “Current events and the way the youth has dealt with them has definitely been a huge inspiration for me,” she said. “The way they don’t back down despite the challenges they face was something that helped me maneuver the pen.”

Comic artist Hulyen wanted to exhibit human connection in her simple yet resonant piece for Absolut, titled “💖” (Sparkling Heart Emoji). “I admire Absolut’s initiative for a more positive world,” said Hulyen. “It has become more challenging to live right now so I think anything that promotes creativity, diversity, and making the world a better place for everyone is something we can welcome.”

Visual artist and muralist Kris Abrigo drew up “New Perspectives,” a colorful maximalist work that frames Absolut as something that can brighten people’s moods. “In this artwork, I combined some of the painting I did during the quarantine,” said Abrigo. “The more fulfilled I am, the less negative stuff I put out, hopefully spiraling towards togetherness and compassion. I feel the closer we look, read, or listen, the better our chances for a more positive world.”

Illustrator and painter Tokwa Penaflorida came up with “Busilak (Purity),” an ethereal and fairytale-like work that evokes inclusivity and the spirit and support of communities. “The pandemic made me realize a lot of things, most importantly the idea of ‘community,’” said Penaflorida. “A lot of our actions and sacrifices during the pandemic revolves around empathy toward other people. That inspired my art the most.”

“We truly recognize the need for hope and positivity at this time, and we’re lucky to be working with four of the most talented Filipino artists for this project,” said Frances Favila, Absolut Vodka Brand Manager. “Their artwork has the potential to inspire many Filipinos to persevere through challenges and help create a better world.”

All four artworks will be turned into covers of limited-edition journals available through Boozy.ph. You can get them when you have to purchase special Absolut bundles for each journal on Boozy.

Here’s what you’ll need to get:

“ 💖 ” by Hulyen – 1L and 700ml bottle of Absolut Vodka (P1619)

“New Perspectives” by Kris Abrigo – 1L Absolut Vodka, 700ml Absolut Mandrin (P1848)

“The Spirit of a Filipino” by Eunpyon – 1L Absolut Vodka, 700ml Absolut Kurant (P1848)

“Busilak (Purity)” by Tokwa Penaflorida – 1L Absolut Vodka, 700ml Absolut Citron (P1848)

Collect all four limited-edition journals to get inspired!