Accessibility, vibrancy await future residents of SMDC Light 2 Residences

A big consideration when contemplating where one wants to plant roots is accessibility. People want to live in a locale that has easy access to places where they can have meals and will not be difficult to reach. They also want to live relatively close to where they work. Essentially, leaving work to get home as quickly as possible means spending more quality time with the people they value most or having more time to do activities that give them the most joy.

Although the global pandemic has forced many to work from the safety of their homes, things are normalizing worldwide, and accessibility will be more important than ever. The right location can spell the difference between a comfortable commute to and from work or barely arriving on time daily.

SMDC Light 2 Residences meets that most essential of requirements by being strategically located in the commercial hub that Mandaluyong City has become. It also boasts of amenities that will surely give its residents a relaxed urban feeling.

Light 2 Residences is minutes away from the Ortigas Central Business District where several businesses, commercial centers, and dining establishments abound. The property also has a direct connection to the EDSA-Boni MRT-3 station, and is in close proximity to one of the projected stations of the future Mega Manila Subway that travels from Quezon City to Parañaque. The Light Mall is also a mere elevator-ride-away, which means residents will have convenient access to everything that they will ever need.

The pièce de résistance of this master planned development is the private urban park designed by international landscape architectural firm ALN. This amenity, which is almost a hectare in size, hosts spaces for play and relaxation.

Exercise and physical activity are essential to not just stay fit physically but also to give off positive vibes. SMDC Light 2 Residences presents fitness options including an indoor gym and fitness studio, an outdoor gym and yoga deck, and even table tennis courts.

Light 2 Residences gives off a feeling of coming home on top of city living at its finest. From the white marble stone, neutral color palette, and mirrors that welcomes you at the lobby that are complemented by light wood finishes, reflective materials, and accents, it’s like a warm embrace just waiting to wrap around you.

The property also gives reassurance to residents through access to secure, convenient, hotel-like services such as a property doorman, reception services, 24-hour security, comprehensive CCTV coverage in common areas, lounges and hallways, plus on-demand professional cleaning and unit repair services.

With options of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units ranging from 21 to 42 square meters, Light 2 Residences is a perfect fit for today’s upwardly mobile professional. Even as they pursue their career goals and place a premium on convenience and time, these individuals want to enjoy their hobbies and interests in a vibrant, contemporary development with such easy accessibility that perfectly complements their lifestyle.

Interested parties will be happy to know that arrangements for long-term and short-term lease are available with SMDC Prime Key Leasing. For buyers outside the country, owner representation is also available for them. Located along the Mandaluyong stretch of EDSA, SMDC Light 2 Residences is primed to be an iconic landmark that shines brightly along this essential thoroughfare. Live the Good Life at this property that is set to redefine the urban lifestyle.