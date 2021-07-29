Acer intros Sarah Geronimo as newest ambassador, hypes up #AcerDay2021

All eyes and ears on Acer as they welcome Sarah Geronimo as their newest celebrity ambassador. Everyone will definitely be in for a treat as the Popstar Royalty will be headlining their upcoming song for #AcerDay2021.

Acer’s biggest annual brand event is back, and this time it will be launched simultaneously across the Asia Pacific! The ICT giant is just getting started with the announcement of Sarah Geronimo as their newest family member. This leaves us wondering what else does Acer have up on their sleeve on this year’s Acer Day.

Sarah Geronimo is no stranger when it comes to performing hit songs, and with Acer Day 2021 song entitled ‘Live your World’, it is indeed exciting to see how she would add her own magic to make it one of the best.

“Sarah Geronimo is one of the biggest names in the music industry, in fact, she’s already a pillar. That’s why there was no doubt that we would choose her to perform this year for Acer Day. Her talent is really something to look forward to and we cannot wait for everyone to witness what she brought to the table for this year’s festivities,” said Acer Philippines Managing Director Manuel Wong.

Sarah will be representing the Philippines as one of the singers who will be singing ‘Live Your World’. Alongside her are the biggest artists across Southeast Asia: Prince from Indonesia, Aina Abdul from Malaysia, GBoySWAG from Taiwan, Earth Patravee from Thailand, and VP Bá Vương from Vietnam will be heard in this anthem which will be officially released on August 3, 2021 in Acer’s social media accounts and in over 60 music digital platforms worldwide.

The annual Acer Day celebration featuring Acer’s ambassadors will be livestreamed this August 7, 2021 with the theme ‘Live Your World’ which will welcome fans and consumers to ace their day and live their world through Acer. And not only that, for the whole month of August, gear yourself for exciting deals and discounts that await you!