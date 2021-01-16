Acer Philippines opens first flagship store

SM Supermalls President Steven Tan, Acer PH General Manager Sue Ong-Lim, and Villman Computers President:CEO Manuel Villaroman Jr.

The first Acer flagship store in the Philippines has finally opened its doors to consumers on January 15. It is the largest in the country to date and is located at the SM Megamall Cyberzone.

This new tech haven will house the best products from Acer and Predator brands, intricately displayed for an elevated shopping experience. It is interactive and much more customer-friendly.

Acer sticks to its minimalistic personality and is designed with light earthy tones

A sure eye-catcher for gamers and tech enthusiasts alike, the store is divided into two sections, dedicated for Acer and Predator products. Acer sticks to its minimalistic personality and is designed with light earthy tones with a long table and shelves where the products are displayed. On the other hand, the Predator comes in a striking sleek black interior all throughout.

In observance of the existing health protocols in the country, Acer requires each customer to wear a face mask and face shield, undergo a temperature check upon entrance, and fill up a health declaration form. Appropriate social distancing will be strictly followed as well.

Predator comes in a striking sleek black interior all throughout

We are very excited for gamers and tech enthusiasts to come and experience what the Acer flagship store has in store for them. It’s our first opening this 2021, and definitely not the last. We are optimistic that it will allow consumers to get to know our products better and eventually find the perfect device fit for their needs,” said Acer Philippines Managing Director Manuel Wong.

ConceptD units are also sold

The event was a success, attended by executives from the ICT giant and its esteemed partners. Following the grand launch, Acer will throw in premium items to the first 10 customers who will purchase an Acer or Predator laptop. But it doesn’t stop there! Watch out for huge discounts and freebies across both brands from January 15 to 24, 2021!

