Achieve Work-Life Balance As You Work From Home With Logitech Wireless Products

Working from home is no walk in the park. With all the distractions present at home, from chores that need to be done to your comfortable, inviting bed or couch, it can be difficult to remain focused on work tasks. In order to thrive as a work-from-home professional, you need to employ the right mindset, and find a good balance between staying productive, caring for your physical and mental wellbeing, and making time for leisure and rest.

There are many things that you can do to make your work from home experience better, including choosing the right tools and accessories to help you accomplish your tasks more efficiently. Logitech offers some of the best home office accessories to help you work better, and achieve true work-life balance. Check them out, and get them at unbeatable discounted prices at the Shopee 9.9 Super Shopping Day Sale on September 9, 2021!

Fantastic deals are coming to the Logitech Official Store in Shopee on this special day! Get up to 50% off on select items, cashbacks capped at Php 100, and free Sodexo GCs worth Php 100 or Php 500 for select items. You also get Php 50 off for purchases amounting to Php 1,500, and a discount of Php 150 when you buy at least Php 2,500 worth of Logitech products. Plus, 5% off for every purchase of three or more units, and 15% off for a minimum purchase of Php 4,000, capped at Php 1,000.

Work Better, and Achieve Work-Life Balance with Logitech Gear

Minimalist, modern and versatile – These three words accurately describe the Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard. This ultra slim keyboard is great for typing on your computer, tablet, and even your smartphone, and can fit easily into any workspace, whether big or small.

The MK470 Slim Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo is everything you need and more. Enjoy space-saving productivity with this ultra-thin, design-forward combo that works as hard as you do to get things done smoothly and efficiently.

Own your space with the Logitech K580 Slim Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard. The ideal companion for your everyday multitasking, this keyboard allows you to seamlessly switch between typing on your computer to writing a message on your smartphone with Easy Switch buttons. It has a built-in cradle for your phone, too, for a more streamlined workspace.

With these awesome gear from Logitech, you’ll be on your way to boosted productivity, and better work-life balance in no time. Don’t miss this chance to score your best work-from-home accessories at special discounted prices during the Shopee 9.9 Super Shopping Day Sale on September 9 at the Logitech Official Store in Shopee. Also check out the Logitech website and official Facebook Page to learn more.

Logitech G products are also available at partner outlets: Datablitz, Silicon Valley/SVGA, PC Express, Octagon, Complink, I-Tech/Gameone, Electroworld, All Home, GameXtreme, PC Hub, PC Worx, DynaQuest, Techwarez, Gameline, The Playbook Store, Thinking Tools, Gaisano Interpace, Digi-Serv Solutions, Davao FutureBright, Concept Computer, Strategic Technologies Gaming Computers and Nutech.