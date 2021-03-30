Take home a sweet surprise from Midas Hotel and Casino this Easter for kids and kids at heart

Easter cakes are one of the festive fares one can put on the table this summer season. For those who want to order one, Midas Hotel and Casino offers an irresistible Easter cake that’ll surely delight people of all ages.

Unravel the flavor of candied vanilla coconut cream cake layered with vanilla sponge biscuit cream cheese frosting topped with coconut flakes crunch styles with mini candied balls and chocolate eggs.

This delectable Midas Hotel and Casino Easter cake is also perfect for birthday parties, anniversaries, or any celebration at home. Customers can buy one even without reservations at the 2702 Lobby Lounge for takeout or delivery. It’s available from March 29 to April 11, 2021, from 8 am to 8 pm, for only Php950. Call 09175217853 (Globe) or 09985626474 (Smart) today for inquiries and orders.

All staff involved in food preparation follows all the necessary new normal safety measures required. Customers may visit the Facebook Page of Midas Hotel and Casino for updates on its latest promos.