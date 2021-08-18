Adrian-Keann Romance Faces Backlash In “Love Beneath the Stars” On iWantTFC

After falling in love in the hit boys’ love movie “The Boy Foretold by the Stars,” Adrian Lindayag and Keann Johnson will find their relationship threatened by intense scrutiny and backlash in its sequel series “Love Beneath the Stars,” an iWantTFC original that streams for free starting August 16.

As their love story continues, senior high school students Dominic and Luke (Adrian and Keann) officially become a couple. However, a controversial scandal, a third party, and disapproval from grown-ups will put their romance on the rocks and their future up in the air.

In an interview, Adrian and Keann shared the important lessons viewers can learn from the series about love and same-sex relationships.

“When you choose someone, you have to stick with them. The moment you choose that person, you also have to accept all the challenges that come with it. Because Dominic and Luke faced multiple challenges when they decided to choose one another,” said Adrian.

Keann added, “Love knows no gender. No one can tell you who you should or should not love. Even if fate decides that you’re not supposed to be with this person, if you genuinely love this person and you want this person to be part of your life and you know he’s going to be good for you, then by all means you should fight for it.”

In the sequel, Dominic’s deepening friendship with a fellow schoolmate named Gio (Vaughn Piczon) will cause tension between him and Luke.

However, an even bigger issue is bound to jeopardize their relationship. After attending their graduation ball as each other’s dates and sharing a kiss in public, their relationship will cause major uproar at their conservative all-boys Catholic school. The controversy will also upset Dominic’s parents (Agot Isidro at Romnick Sarmenta), who will strongly disapprove of his relationship with Luke.

Will Dominic and Luke rely on the stars to decide on their future or are they willing to gamble for their love?

“Love Beneath the Stars” is written and directed by Dolly Dulu and also stars Nikki Valdez, Agot Isidro, Romnick Sarmenta, Victor Silayan, and Iyah Mina. The iWantTFC original series will have six episodes with a new episode dropping every Monday starting August 16.

“The Boy Foretold by the Stars,” which won 2nd Best Picture at the 2020 Metro Manila Film Festival, is also currently streaming for free on iWantTFC in the Philippines. The movie and its sequel series are also accessible to premium iWantTFC subscribers outside the Philippines.

Watch the movie and the series in the Philippines for free on the iWantTFC app (iOs and Android) and on iwanttfc.com. Viewers can also enjoy watching iWantTFC on a bigger screen through select devices on VEWD, ROKU streaming devices, Android TV, select Samsung Smart TV models, Telstra TV for global users, and VIDAA for select countries. iWantTFC is also available via Chromecast and Airplay. For the complete list of compatible devices, sign in instructions, and account activation, visit https://iwanttfc.com/help#tfc-on-smart-tv.

