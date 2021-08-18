AgotoZ Technology expands to PH through PLDT Global Enterprise

AgotoZ Technology has partnered with PLDT Global Enterprise, the international business arm of PLDT Enterprise, to provide its network solutions to Chinese enterprises expanding in the Philippines.

AgotoZ Technology is one of the leading ICT solutions providers in China that delivers wide-ranging network access services for businesses across different industries.

PLDT Global Enterprise Asia Pacific Regional Head Jeff Mendoza said that the partnership allows AgotoZ Technology to leverage on PLDT’s ubiquitous international and domestic network facilities and ePLDT’s globally certified Data Centers. PLDT enables Agotoz’s cloud, cybersecurity and ICT service offerings to meet the technical requirements of their discerning customers.

“We are privileged to support the mandate of global technology companies like AgotoZ to expand into strong emerging markets like the Philippines and other global territories where we have established our points of presence. PLDT Global Enterprise equips our partners to swiftly adapt to the growing demand for reliable network resources while adhering to stringent standards of operational uptime,” Mendoza highlighted.

Through PLDT’s VITRO Data Center, the partnership provides AgotoZ Technology with services for local peering access, local and international internet access, and submarine sea cables.

Likewise, PLDT Global Enterprise is supporting AgotoZ Technology’s recently activated point of presence (PoP) with its slew of technological solutions such as its Philippines Internet Exchange (PHIX) facility, iGate which guarantees bandwidth for businesses, and International Private Leased Circuits (IPLC) for a seamless and point-to-point connectivity solution for enterprises.

Meanwhile, PLDT FVP & Enterprise Revenue Group Head Mitch Locsin expressed gratitude for the continuous confidence and trust of companies in PLDT Global Enterprise’s capability in supporting endeavors that offer enhanced connectivity beyond borders.

“We are thrilled to work with AgotoZ Technology in servicing their business partners in the Philippines. The ‘why’ behind our partnership matches up to the core of PLDT Enterprise, which is to leave a lasting positive impact on every single business in the Philippines—be foreign or local. We are looking forward to a successful venture with AgotoZ,” Locsin said.

“We believe that PLDT Global Enterprise is the right partner when it comes to top-notch communications infrastructure that can help us reach our clients in the Philippines. With PLDT Global Enterprise’s assistance, we are able to unlock new business opportunities as we reach and bring our services closer to our clients,” said Yu Xiaoxun, the CEO of Agotoz Technology.

For more information, visit pldtenterprise.com