Aiana Juarez scores a hit with “Simula Muli (Start Over)”

0 comment

Online superstar Aiana Juarez scores a massive hit with the digital release of her newest single “Simula Muli (Start Over).

Simula Muli” is the official Filipino version of “Start Over” which is originally recorded by South Korean singer Gaho as part of the soundtrack of the hugely popular 2020 South Korean television series Itaewon Class, that stars four of the country’s biggest stars such as Park Seo-joon, Kim Da-mi, Yoo Jae-myung, and Kwon Nara.

South Korea’s Mapiacompany selected 30 artists from around the world to record their versions of “Start Over” in their own languages and Cebu-based singer Aiana was chosen to translate and record a Filipino version of “Start Over,” which was arranged by KT-P who is one of the most legendary pop composers in the history of South Korean music.

With millions of followers across Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter coupled with special guest appearances on Wish Bus 107.5, iWant ASAP, and Showtime Online, Aiana once again conquered social media with her undeniable artistry as one of the country’s most influential online performers with “Simula Muli (Starting Over),” making it one of most streamed songs on Spotify in the first quarter of 2021.

Aiana is a signed artist of AmplifyD Records and represented by TalentMarketers Inc.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

#HereforYou: Pacific Cross Philippines meets the challenges of COVID-19 with heartfelt service

Team Orange 0 comments
Pacific Cross Philippines (PCPH) proves their commitment to serving clients by providing reliable assistance amidst the COVID-19 crisis. PCPH has been providing coverage for COVID-19 since March 2020, superseding their…

Boost your daily health rituals with Locally Superfruits

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
Staying at home and adjusting to the new normal over the past several months has led many of us to incorporate self-care practices, as a way to recharge mentally, emotionally…

Filipino BL series Ben x Jim has landed on UPSTREAM

Team Orange 0 comments Movies
If you’ve still got that hangover from Cupid’s holiday and are in the mood for some Boys’ Love entertainment, you’re in for a romantic treat because the sequel of Filipino…

Villarica Pawnshop ambassador Alex Gonzaga speaks seriously about the future as she enters a new chapter as a wife

Team Orange 0 comments Business
There probably isn’t anyone in the country who has not heard of, have seen or have witnessed the antics of, and the humor of Alex Gonzaga whether on television, the…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone