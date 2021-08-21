AIM empowers business leaders to thrive and succeed amid challenging times

It is no secret that the global economy struggled to stay afloat amid the COVID-19 pandemic. To keep more and more individuals from getting infected, most, if not all countries, issued lockdown orders, and businesses both large and small were forced into a new normal. Businesses had to be well-equipped for such a large-scale disruption and adapt quickly in order to survive.

This pandemic brought to light the importance of establishing quality business education all over the world. With commerce massively influencing a nation’s economy, future business leaders must be prepared to thrive and succeed in a volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous (VUCA) world.

At the helm of shaping the future of business education for over a century, the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) prides itself on establishing the highest standards of excellence in business education, with their first accreditation standards instituted in 1919, evolving and adapting to suit the times. To date, AACSB has over 1,700 member organizations and more than 900 accredited business schools around the world.

In the Philippines, the Asian Institute of Management (AIM) holds the distinction of being the first and only AACSB accredited school. The institute is likewise one of the first schools in Asia to receive accreditation for its business education curriculum, joining the ranks of prestigious universities such as Harvard University and Duke University.

Aligned with AACSB’s commitment to constantly challenge the norm of business education, and to focus on efforts that impart lasting, impactful change in the world, AIM stays true to its goal of empowering future leaders and managers to thrive in challenging, rapidly shifting environments, thereby setting the standards for quality business education in the country.

To support the institute’s trailblazing programs and dynamic learning environment, AIM offers flexibility through hybrid learning and prioritizes immersive learning. Utilizing the Harvard case study method of teaching, students are encouraged to hone their decision-making skills through analysis of actual scenarios. This method, adapted directly from Harvard Business School’s system, allows AIM to design practical, localized programs that students can use in the real world. The programs are then taught by AIM’s diverse faculty, which is composed of star professors and practitioners with impressive credentials and valuable experiences in Asian business management.

With an unrivaled network of over 45,000 alumni working in different industries all over the world, AIM continually contributes to building a sustainable society by transforming young learners into the leaders of tomorrow.

As concurrent AACSB chair and AIM president and dean, Jikyeong Kang espouses the important role that business schools play in our society.

“Access to high-quality business education has the potential to create meaningful, lasting impact, and I believe AIM, along with AACSB, is able to enhance global business education for generations to come,” Kang stated.

Both AACSB and AIM are working towards continuous quality improvement through engagement, impact, and innovation—with the end goal of further enhancing the excellence of business education here and abroad.