Bun Appétit! AirAsia adds delicious Santan meals and snacks onboard

AirAsia’s award-winning Santan menu now boasts fresh filled buns: Chicken Pesto Bun and Tuna Cheese Bun available onboard for only P100 each, beginning today. Meanwhile, two new hot meals will be available: Seafood Aglio Olio and Asian Chicken Stir Fry for only P140 each with a free drink, for pre-booking via the airasia super app and airasia.com soon!

AirAsia continues to carry Pinoy Flavors in the Sky such as the Filipino favorite Beef Tapa with Scrambled Egg, Chicken Inasal, and Vegetable Rice Bowl.

These Santan meals are produced and packed hygienically following strict food safety requirements, and are available for pre-booking via My Bookings on airasia.com. In-flight purchasing of meals continue to be temporarily on hold to lessen physical interactions in transit while cabin crew handling food wear extra protective gear for added safety.

Meanwhile, in-flight food and beverages will still be available but are limited to snack-to-go options, bottled water and other pre-packed drinks. Sale of non-food items and merchandise will also be limited.