AirAsia and Liter of Light join the Filipino people in the Quincentennial Commemorations of Victory of Mactan

AirAsia Philippines and Liter of Light Organization partook in the Quincentennial Commemoration of the Philippines through a lighting ceremony which took place on Thursday, 29 April 2021 at SM Seaside Cebu City, where solar light lamps were used to create an enlarged image of Lapu-lapu and Sto. Nino.

Lapu-lapu was a Datu of Mactan in the Visayas and was regarded as the 1st Filipino hero because of his resistance to imperial Spanish colonization.

The country’s quincentennial celebrations mark the 500th anniversary of Lapu-lapu’s victory against the fleet of Ferdinand Magellan during the Battle of Mactan, the 500th anniversary of Christianity in the Philippines, and the 500th anniversary of the Philippines’ part in the first circumnavigation of the world. In a special video message on Liter of Light’s official Facebook page, AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla said, “We at AirAsia stand together with our brothers and sisters in Cebu, in commemorating Lapu-lapu and his warriors’ ideals, sacrifices and struggles, and hold them as a source of inspiration for modern day Filipinos.

“In the darkest hours of the history of mankind, we must never lose sight of the light of hope. May Lapu-lapu’s victory reminds us that nothing can hinder anyone from overcoming the odds. In the same manner, you can be assured that AirAsia will remain committed to our partnership with Liter of Light on the intention of innovating, educating, inspiring and alleviating the lives of more Filipinos across the country.”

AirAsia Philippines Spokesperson Steve Dailisan said, “AirAsia is pleased to be part of this historical commemoration by providing assistance to communities that need the most, especially during this time when the spirit of giving is flourishing within communities all over the country. We hope these bottles illuminate our brothers’ and sisters’ homes, giving them hope that victory over the current pandemic will soon come.

“We are truly grateful to have partnered with Liter of Light in our continued mission of providing support and assistance to more communities across the country.”

The solar powered light bottles which can light up an area of up to 50 square meters for 14 hours will be distributed to barangays in Cebu, Bohol and Negros.

Liter of Light Founder and Executive Director Illac Diaz said, “Lapu-Lapu is the first documented example we have of a hero who defended our land. The threats to life as we know it no longer have the faces they did 500 years ago. Rising sea levels, more extreme weather conditions, and global health pandemics – these are the new threats that will challenge the way we live in the next 500 years. In honoring Lapu-Lapu, we are calling on new climate heroes to protect our natural ecosystems, our cultural heritage and our planet. Ours is the last generation that can take action now before it’s too late.”

AirAsia and Liter of Light signed a memorandum of agreement in October 2020, as the latter’s official airline carrier. In November 2020 AirAsia and Liter of Light distributed to beneficiaries belonging to the Subanon and Sama Bangigi tribes from Simariki Island, Barangay Talon-talon, Zamboanga City.

Victims of typhoon Ulysses in Cagayan were also handed with Solar Powered lamps during the Mercy flight mission of AirAsia and Liter of Light in December 2020.