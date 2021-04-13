AirAsia announces flight schedules during MECQ

Following the National Government’s recent announcement downgrading NCR Plus (Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal) to Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ), as provided for under the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) Resolution No. 109-A, AirAsia reminds its guests that only essential travel will be allowed until 30 April 2021.

All other domestic flights to and from Manila will continue to operate subject to compliance with Local Government Unit (LGU) restrictions on frequencies and capacity.

Guests traveling to Region VI from NCR+, Cebu City and Davao City are likewise informed of the imposition of the temporary travel restriction beginning 13 April to 19 April 2021, as approved by the National Task Force Against COVID-19.

During this period, AirAsia will be flying once weekly from Caticlan to Manila to assist stranded leisure travelers who wish to fly home from the island of Boracay.

Meanwhile, guests traveling to Puerto Princesa City will be limited to Government Authorized Persons Outside of Residence (APOR). The inbound suspension for all other guests will be in place until 19 April 2021.

Essential Travelers and Authorized Persons Outside Residence (APOR) include the following:

1. Health/emergency frontline personnel

2. Government officials and frontline personnel

3. Duly authorized humanitarian assistance actors

4. Persons traveling for medical/humanitarian reasons

5. Persons going to the airport for travel abroad

6. Persons crossing zones for work or business permitted in the zone of destination, and going back home

7. Returning or repatriated OFWs and other Overseas Filipinos returning to their places of residence

AirAsia guests and persons transporting them to and from the airport are also exempted from the 8:00PM to 5:00AM curfew.

With travel plans being fluid during the current pandemic, AirAsia offers enhanced flexibility options for guests to manage their flights. AirAsia is offering provisions for guests who wish to make changes to their flights in line with the new developments following the Philippine government’s latest directive.

Non-essential travelers coming from and going to Manila with existing flight bookings with a departure date from 22 March 2021 to 30 April 2021 can move their flight from 1 May 2021 until 30 June 2021 and will be able to select from a range of extended flexibility options for future travel.

Options available for guests with flight bookings cancelled by the airline are detailed below:

Unlimited flight changes: Change to any new travel date before 30 June 2021 on the same route for an unlimited number of times without any additional cost, subject to seat availability; OR

Credit account: Retain the value of the flight booking in the guest’s AirAsia BIG Member account for future travel with AirAsia to be redeemed within 730 calendar days (2 years) from the issuance date. The travel date of the new booking can fall on any date within the published flight schedule on airasia.com

AirAsia encourages all our guests to regularly check their emails, SMS and our social media accounts for updates and preflight notifications.

Guests who need assistance may chat with AVA on the airasia super app, airasia.com or log on to support.airasia.com to make their selection.

AirAsia will continue to monitor the situation in its various domestic destinations, and will update flight schedules regularly as needed.